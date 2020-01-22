'Patiala Babes' Completes 300 Episodes, Ashnoor Kaur Says 'Feels Like We Just Started'

Patiala Babes, one of the popular daily soaps featuring Ashnoor Kaur, Aniruddh Dave, Saurabh Raj Jain and Saisha Bajaj in lead roles is dishing out some really interesting episodes. The recent episode of Patiala Babes marked to be the 300th episode of the on-going serial. After Neil started staying with Mini and Arya, the makers introduced a new spectacle in Mini's troublesome life. However, things are going to turn tough for Mini in the forthcoming episodes. On completing 300 episodes, actor Ashnoor Kaur took to her Instagram and penned a long note, sharing her experience throughout the journey.

Patiala Babes star expresses her gratitude on completing 300 episodes

The recent Patiala Babes episode ran high on drama as Arya expresses her wish of seeing Mini and Neil get married, which ultimately upsets Mini. While Arya is seen shedding tears, Neil, on the other hand, gets shocked to see Mini's exasperation. The popular show is reported to top the charts with its intriguing plot containing several twists and turns. On Tuesday, the serial completed 300 successful episodes, to which actor Ashnoor Kaur, who plays the role of Mini in Patiala Babes, took to her social media to express her gratitude.

Sharing her happiness about Patiala babes' episodes, she wrote, 'Feels like we just started, but have COMPLETED 300 EPISODES OF PatialaBabes, and 2 months of Season2. With gratitude, I bow down! What an incredible journey it’s been. From the look tests to mock shoots, from first pooja to the first day of the shoot. From Patiala to Manali, from emotional scenes to action sequences! We’ve come a long way and still going on. Thanks for letting us make a place in your hearts!

And it wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible team and workforce, the people behind the show! The ones who were in season 1, and the ones who came in season 2, have all made the show what it is today! Many many congratulations.' Check out Ashnoor Kaur's post:

(Image courtesy: Ashnoor Kaur Instagram)

