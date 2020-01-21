Vicky Kaushal's Brother Sunny Kaushal Joins The Relay Of Patriotism With Upcoming Series

Vicky Kaushal has made quite a name for himself in the Bollywood industry after working in several blockbuster films which were praised by the audiences and the critics alike. The actor received tremendous praise for his work in the National Award-winning film URI: The Surgical Strike. Sunny Kaushal, on the other hand, is all set to join the patriotism wagon with a brand new series airing on January 24, on Amazon Prime.

Vicky Kaushal’s Uri, brother Sunny Kaushal joins the relay of patriotism with Amazon's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye'

The Amazon original series has been directed by Kabir Khan and talks about the chronicles of the journey of INA’s foot soldiers. The story talks about their quest as they march from Singapore to New Delhi to free India from British rule. Besides Sunny Kaushal, Rohit Choudhary, Karanvir Malhotra, M.K Raina, R. Badree, TJ Bhanu and Shruti Seth will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Recently the makers of the series uploaded a video showing the two sides of the army, where the two Kaushal brothers act the parts. The two parts the video talks about is about when the army are lauded for their brave act and another where they are labelled inappropriately for the slightest inconvenience faced by the common man. The Forgotten Army: Azaadi ke Liye is based on the true story of the fleet of soldiers who marched towards Delhi to liberate India.

These soldiers marched onto Delhi with cries of ‘Challo Dilli’ to free India from the unjust and cruel reign of the British empire. This troupe of soldiers was led by Netaji Subash Chandra Bose who also paved the way to the first-ever woman infantry regiment in the world. The soldiers fought against all odds to free India from the clutches of British Raj, despite that their struggle somehow got lost and they became 'the forgotten army'. The story if the series has been told through the lenses of a love story between two soldiers and their discussion upon the concept of freedom and often one takes it for granted.

