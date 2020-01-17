The Debate
Sunny Singh Starrer 'Jai Mummy Di' Receives Mixed Reviews From Cine-goers

Bollywood News

'Jai Mummy Di' brings back Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall together on-screen after 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2'. The movie has now hit the theatres. Read ahead-

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
sunny singh

Jai Mummy Di is a Navjot Gulati directorial. The film brings back Sunny and Sonnalli Seygall together on-screen after Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The film also features actors Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon. It was produced by Luv Films and distributed by T-Series. This much-anticipated movie has now hit the theatres and has received mixed reviews from audieances. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Applauded By Celebs And Fans

Jai Mummy Di audience review

 

Also Read | 'Dracula', Streaming On Netflix, Gets Mixed Reviews From The Audiences

 

Also Read | Ajay Devgn Shares THESE Reviews Of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Which Are Adorable

 

 

 

Also Read | Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Compared To 'Game Of Thrones' By Fans

Jai Mummy Di is a light-hearted family comedy that portrays the trials and tribulations a couple has to undergo due to the dynamics between their respective mothers. The film has been shot in many locations. The film's music was composed by Amartya Bobo Rahut, Tanishk Bagchi, Meet Bros, Parag Chhabra, Rishi-Siddhant and Gaurav Chatterji with lyrics written by Kumaar, Shellee, Siddharth Kaushal, Jaani, Ginny Diwan, Gautam G. Sharma and Gurpreet Saini.

 

 

