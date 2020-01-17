Sunny Singh Starrer 'Jai Mummy Di' Receives Mixed Reviews From Cine-goers

Jai Mummy Di is a Navjot Gulati directorial. The film brings back Sunny and Sonnalli Seygall together on-screen after Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The film also features actors Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon. It was produced by Luv Films and distributed by T-Series. This much-anticipated movie has now hit the theatres and has received mixed reviews from audieances. Read ahead to know more-

Jai Mummy Di audience review

A clean fun filled family film with some fab one liners , relatable characters and an authentic world is what makes #jaimummydi a very credible debut by @Navjotalive ! Watch out for the British accent actor , he is hilarious. Do watch this one with your family! #newtalents #JMD — Parijat Joshi (@parijatjoshi) January 17, 2020

Creating credible, relatable characters is @Navjotalive 's forte, so it's not surprising that #JaiMummyDi 's world has 'people like us', not unnecessarily 'heroic', but totally relatable in their self-doubt and indecisiveness...! So much blessings for many more Fridays, dost!! 🤗 — Jyoti Kapur Das (@jkd18) January 17, 2020

'The most delectable romcom in recent times..the battle between over-possessive mothers and their stubborn offsprings in #JaiMummyDi is a FARCE to reckon with..sharply written,lots of fun.'4 stars — SubhashKJha (@SubhashK_Jha) January 16, 2020

Friends indeed are the best

Movie had a decent story but it could have been a bit more funny

But above all the climax where @varunsharma90 & @NushratBharucha comes

Aaye haye ending mai maza hi aa gaya

Overall a ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Movie#JaiMummyDi #JaiMummyDiReview #JaiMummyDiMovieReview pic.twitter.com/EecXYVds50 — Filmee Keeda (@FilmeeBoy) January 17, 2020

#FinalVerdict: Insipid!

Rating:⭐️#JaiMummyDiReview: @LuvFilms and @TSeries' #JaiMummyDi lacks the power to hold your attention from start to end. @JaiMummyDi provides a few laughs intermittently but the writing is monotonous. At the box-office, it has no chances whatsoever! pic.twitter.com/N7Xg8iyxcT — Somesh Sinha (@SinhaSomesh) January 17, 2020

Jai Mummy Di is a light-hearted family comedy that portrays the trials and tribulations a couple has to undergo due to the dynamics between their respective mothers. The film has been shot in many locations. The film's music was composed by Amartya Bobo Rahut, Tanishk Bagchi, Meet Bros, Parag Chhabra, Rishi-Siddhant and Gaurav Chatterji with lyrics written by Kumaar, Shellee, Siddharth Kaushal, Jaani, Ginny Diwan, Gautam G. Sharma and Gurpreet Saini.

