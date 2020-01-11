The Debate
'Dracula', Streaming On Netflix, Gets Mixed Reviews From The Audiences

Television News

'Dracula' is a horror drama series of three episodes on Netflix and BBC One. Read to know what audiences say about this Bram Stoker novel adaptation series.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai
dracula

Dracula is a new series broadcast and released on BBC One and Netflix and consists of three episodes. It is developed by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat. The series is based on Bram Stoker’s novel with the same name.

The series stars Claes Bang as Count Dracula and Dolly Wells as Sister Agatha Van Helsing / Dr Zoe Van Helsing with others. Dracula received mix reviews from the audiences.

The first 2 episodes were praised, however, many found the ending a downfall. The cast is applauded and Dolly Wells got immense appreciation for her performances. Read to know what audiences say.

Netflix's Dracula review

This series follows Dracula from his origins in Eastern Europe to his battles with Van Helsing's descendants and beyond. The Count Dracula legend transforms with new tales that flesh out the vampire's gory crimes—and bring his vulnerability into the light. The run time is around 90 minutes, per episode.

