'Dracula', Streaming On Netflix, Gets Mixed Reviews From The Audiences

Dracula is a new series broadcast and released on BBC One and Netflix and consists of three episodes. It is developed by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat. The series is based on Bram Stoker’s novel with the same name.

The series stars Claes Bang as Count Dracula and Dolly Wells as Sister Agatha Van Helsing / Dr Zoe Van Helsing with others. Dracula received mix reviews from the audiences.

The first 2 episodes were praised, however, many found the ending a downfall. The cast is applauded and Dolly Wells got immense appreciation for her performances. Read to know what audiences say.

Also Read | 'The Witcher' Review: Fans Hail Henry Cavill Starrer For Top-notch Action Sequences

Netflix's Dracula review

The BBC incarnation of DRACULA (Netflix) is smart, involving, and bloody terrific. Which is to say it's terrific and VERY bloody. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 9, 2020

#DraculaNetflix #Dracula2020 Just binged Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss's adaptation of #Dracula on Netflix. The first episode was astonishing, how the series ended...less so. My review: https://t.co/2rEeDZYyQr pic.twitter.com/XDpS7q52bt — Geekin' with James Hancock (@gknout) January 5, 2020

Also Read | The Irishman Audience Reviews: ''A Monumental Gangster Film'' With De Niro, Pacino & Pesci

My review of Dracula:

•Sister Agetha is truly that girl.

•Cleas Bang is the best & finest to play Dracula (don't debate me debate your mother's 😘)

•The plot twist was cute but they should have done more with it.

•Love yourself & stop at episode 2#DraculaNetflix pic.twitter.com/e7t9dWIRPI — unfriendly black aquarius ♒ (@Mandeeluvsu) January 8, 2020

I know people either love it or hate it but #DraculaNetflix is the craziest 90 minutes on tv these days. It's bizarre, hilarious, scary, jaw dropping and gruesome, usually all at the same time. https://t.co/zrfRf2APgU — Jim Amos Ⓥ (@JimVeg22) January 9, 2020

Also Read | Fans Of Netflix Series 'You' Speculate About Next Season's Victim

Review: Dracula on Netflix went from amazing & errie to straight unimaginative boring trash on the last episode. It's like they ran outta money & fired a team of creative writers after episode 2. Disappointing. #DraculaNetflix — 🔥Dak Harding🔥 (@DakHarding) January 8, 2020

Here’s our review of #DraculaNetflix -underwhelming, scare free, oddly sexless adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel saved by a killer performance from Dolly Wells as the kickass Sister Agatha https://t.co/S7qybM9Kfj #Dracula — The Geek Goddesses (@geekgoddesses1) January 6, 2020

This series follows Dracula from his origins in Eastern Europe to his battles with Van Helsing's descendants and beyond. The Count Dracula legend transforms with new tales that flesh out the vampire's gory crimes—and bring his vulnerability into the light. The run time is around 90 minutes, per episode.

Also Read | Best Horror Shows Of The Last Decade From Netflix And Other OTT Platforms

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.