Ashwin Mushran Compares Himself With Kamala Harris, Leaves Netizens In Splits

Actor Ashwin Mushran is often known for his quirky social media posts. Recently, the actor took to his Twitter handle to show the difference between the public's reaction to Indians brought up in the US and Indians who are brought up in India. The actor used a hilarious example of himself and US Senator Kamala Harris who was also recently announced as a Democrats Vice President nominee.

Ashwin Mushran's funny tweet

Ashwin shared a tweet wherein he stated the public's reaction to Kamala who is an Indian brought up in the US. The Munnabhai MBBS actor wrote how the public is all praises for her and proud of her as she is an Indian carving a niche for herself in the American political sphere. He added how he has been brought up in India and is also living as well as working in the country. However, he adds that people term him as 'firangi' and ask him if he has been adopted for having an Indian name. The Maharaj Ki Jai Ho actor's tweet left his fans in splits. Take a look at the tweet shared by him.

Kamala Harris - Brought up in the US



Indians - Awesome... An Indian right up there in politics in America. So proud.



Me - Brought up, living, working in India



Indians - Eh... Firangi... Y your name Ashwin... You were adopted? — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) August 12, 2020

Ashwin Mushran mourns Samir Sharma's death

Recently, the Rise Of The Zombies actor had also taken to his social media to mourn the tragic demise of TV actor Samir Sharma. He had taken to his Twitter handle to state that Samir's suicide will not be talked much about like the late Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Ashwin had further written how Samir was a talented actor with a lot of work to his name.

The Hum Tum Aur Ghost actor had added how it is a harsh time for the people in the industry right now. The actor also went on to say that not many people who are going through a vulnerable phase can reach out to others for help or have the required support system. Take a look at the Kudiyoon Ka Hai Zamaana actor's tweet.

This probably won't be talked about as much as SSR but a TV actor is presumed to have killed himself. Samir Sharma - Talented guy with a lot of work to his name. It's harsh for people in this industry right now. Not everybody has the support or can maybe reach out for it — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) August 6, 2020

On the work front, Ashwin was seen in the comedy film Total Dhamaal which also starred Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. He was also seen in the film Sanju. The movie starred Ranbir Kapoor in the pivotal role.

