Ashwin Mushram Mourns Samir Sharma’s Death, Calls Him A 'talented Actor'

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Samir Sharma's death has sent shockwaves in the industry all over again. Netizens have been pouring in condolences for the late actor on social media. Now actor Ashwin Mushram has taken to his social media to mourn the demise of the late actor.

Ashwin Mushran mourns Samir Shah's death

He took to his Twitter handle to state that Samir's suicide will not be talked much about like Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Ashwin further wrote how Samir was a talented actor with a lot of work to his name. The Munnabhai MBBS actor added how it is a harsh time for the people in the industry right now. The actor went on to say that not many people who are going through a vulnerable phase can reach out to others for help or have the required support system. Take a look at the Maharaj Ki Jai Ho actor's tweet.

This probably won't be talked about as much as SSR but a TV actor is presumed to have killed himself. Samir Sharma - Talented guy with a lot of work to his name. It's harsh for people in this industry right now. Not everybody has the support or can maybe reach out for it — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) August 6, 2020

Samir Sharma's death

The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday night. The 44-year-old actor allegedly died by suicide and was found hanging at his residence located at Ahinsa Marg in Malad West. He was found hanging from the ceiling of his kitchen on August 5, 2020. According to Malad Police Department, the Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki actor rented the flat in February 2020, weeks before the coronavirus lockdown.

His society's watchman saw the body during his night round and alerted the society members. Looking at the condition of the body, police authorities believe that he has been dead for a few days. No suicide note from his home has been recovered as of yet.

Senior Inspector George Fernandez from Malad Police station also said that a case of accidental death has been registered. He further added the body has been sent for autopsy. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor earlier suffered from a major health issue but recovered and resumed his acting post the recovery. More details regarding the actor's death are still yet to be ascertained. The actor was currently a part of Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke wherein he was seen as Kuhu's father.

