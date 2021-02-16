Asim Riaz Gets Mobbed By Fans At An Event In Chandrapur; Watch

Celebrities often receive overwhelming love from their fans, be it on the occasion of their birthday or when are spotted by the fans in public. Recently, Asim Riaz, too, was on the receiving end of such admiration in Chandrapur. He took to his Instagram to share a video of him being mobbed while he was in his car.

Asim Riaz mobbed in Chandrapur

In the video shared by Asim, he is seen emerging from the sunroof of his car and waving to his fans. He also shook hands with many of them as fans thronged to his car to get a glimpse of him. Many of them clicked pictures of him as well. He appeared to be present at the inauguration of a boutique. He also clicked pictures with some of his fans. He captioned the post with a couple of red heart emojis. In the background, he also added the title music of the popular series Scam 1992.

The video has garnered over 186K likes within two hours of uploading. Asim Riaz's fans and followers have showered love on the post by commenting on it. Several of his fans have commented on the post using red heart and fire emojis. See their reactions below:

Asim Riaz’s Instagram

The model-actor shares his whereabouts with his fans frequently. He also gives a sneak-peek into his life on Instagram. His Instagram feed is full of pictures and videos from his intense workout session. Earlier to this, he shared a video of him working out in the gym. In the video that he shared, he is seen skipping ropes and lifting dumbles. He also captioned the post as, 'One Life one Body one chance'.

On the work front

Asim started his career by featuring in television commercials. He also played a short role in Varun Dhawan's Main Tera Hero movie. He then started featuring in music videos. He has starred in some of the most popular romantic tracks and party anthems. Some of his popular chartbusters are Veham which has 45 million views on YouTube, Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam which also features Himanshi has 81 million views on YouTube, Kalla Sohna Nai which has 110 million views on YouTube and Khyal Rakhya Kar which has 73 million views on the video-sharing platform.

Image courtesy- @asimriaz77.official Instagram

