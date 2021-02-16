Jacqueline Fernandez Excited For 'Roohi', Rajkummar Rao Responds To Actor's Post

Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to her Instagram stories to express her excitement for the upcoming film Roohi. She shared a poster of the film and added a caption to her story. One of the actors of the film, Rajkummar Rao reposted Jacqueline’s story and expressed his gratitude.

Just within a few hours after Roohi’s poster was out, Jacqueline shared one of them in her story. In the caption, she wrote that she can’t wait for the film. Rajkummar reposted her story on his Instagram and thanked her actor. Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez and Rajkummar Rao's Instagram post below.

More about Roohi -

Roohi is an upcoming comedy horror film directed by Hardik Mehta. Roohi's cast includes Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. The story revolves around a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoons. The film was initially scheduled to release in 2020 but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After much anticipation, the makers of the film have announced the release date of March 11, 2021.

Roohi's movie posters -

Earlier, Rajkummar and Jahnvi shared a set of posters on their Instagram. In the posters, Jahnvi can be seen in a ghostly avatar. On the other hand, Rajkummar and Varun can be seen all scared and decked up in sherwanis. They also shared a small clip on their handles. The film is based on the lines of the 2018 film Stree which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

More about Jacqueline Fernandez -

Jacqueline Fernandez recently launched her new fitness workout series She Rox on February 14. The workout series will be available on the fitness and wellness community app named TRUCONNECT by the TV.FIT. Apart from this, Jacqueline was last seen in Netflix’s thriller series Mrs Serial Killer and will next be seen in an action drama Bachchan Pandey, starring alongside Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon.

More about Rajkummar Rao -

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao is all geared up to be seen in the upcoming film Badhaai Do, which is a sequel to the 2018 comedy film Badhai Ho that starred Ayushmann Khurana and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. Badhaai Do is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. The film will star Bhumi Pednekar alongside Rajkummar Rao.

