Saba Pataudi Shares Unseen Picture Of Young Boy, Netizens Wonder If It's Saif Ali Khan

Saba Pataudi, on February 16, posted a never seen before picture on her Instagram. In the picture, a child is seen tilting his head and gazing into the camera. Going by the picture, it seems to be a few years old. As part of her caption, Saba Pataudi posed a question to her followers asking them to guess who the person in the picture is.

Also read: Saba Pataudi Valentine's Day Wish For Saif-Kareena & Soha-Kunal Will Make You LOL

Saba Pataudi's post gets fans divided

She wrote, “Any guesses ...WHO is this boy?? Share your answers in the comments below. #tuesday #tweaks #tuesdaymood #tuesdaymorning #tuesdaythoughts #tuesdaymotivation #love #him #forever #staysafe #bless #you #today #always”. Netizens stood up to the challenge posed by Saba Pataudi and took to guessing who the person in the picture actually is. The answers were equally divided among Saif Ali Khan and, his son from first wife Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Also read: Saba Pataudi Wishes Saif Ali Khan's Ex-wife Amrita Singh On Her Birthday

Some fans even suggested the name of Kunal Kemmu. A few fans stayed away from the competition by not trying to guess any name. They simply commented by saying that the picture was very cute and endearing. Some ardent fans of Saif Ali Khan said that they could recognise the actor with closed eyes and there was no way that the person in the picture could be anyone apart from Saif. They said that the combination of dashing good looks and the innocence in the eyes could only be Saif Ali Khan. Saba Pataudi did not say anything more to clarify who it actually was.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan Annoyed After Paparazzi Click Pictures Without Permission | Watch Video

In one of Saba Pataudi’s photos, she is seen with brother Saif Ali Khan and his children Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan. They are all wearing traditional attires where they seem to be dressed for an occasion. All four are posing and smiling for the camera. While Saba and Sara are in white and blue heavily worked traditional outfits, the two men are wearing kurta pyjamas in yellow and green. All apart from Saba Pataudi have tikkas on their heads suggesting they have attended some puja. Saba Pataudi has captioned the picture as “MEMORIES II And the boys are back too! ðŸ˜ŽðŸ’ž”. Her hashtags conveyed that she loved and missed her family and that family was the most important thing in the world to her.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan's Sister Saba Shares Adorable Throwback Picture With Kareena

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.