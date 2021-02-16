Dia Mirza drops 1st pics of wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi, calls it 'moment of completion'

After keeping her fans waiting for a while, Dia Mirza finally shared the first photos of her marriage with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on Tuesday. The actor stunned in red as she entered the new chapter of her life with rituals in Mumbai on Monday. She termed it as a ‘moment of completion and joy.’

Dia looked stunning as a bride in a red saree and traditional jewellery while Vaibhav Rekhi chose a white sherwani along with a turban for the big day. In the inside pictures, the couple was seen performing the rituals, like chanting the mantras around the fire, taking the ‘pheras’, exchanging the ‘varmala’ and guests showering petals on the couple.

Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/4a19ffyz48 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 16, 2021

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star penned a heartwarming note too, writing that Love is a ‘full-circle that we call home’ and that it was a ‘miracle’ to ‘hear its knock, open the door and be found by it.’

She stated that she was sharing her ‘moment of completion and joy’ with her ‘extended family.’

Dia concluded her post by writing, ‘May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us.’

The wedding took place in the garden area of Dia’s Bandra residence. Pictures of the couple posing for the cameras went viral, and they also distributed sweets among the media persons. Many other moments at the wedding like Vaibhavs’s daughter walking the couple down the aisle went viral. Aditi Rao Hydari, Jackky Bhagnani were among those from the film fraternity in the guests.

This is the second marriage from both the bride and groom. Dia had parted ways with producer Sahil Sangha after 11 years of marriage in 2019. Vaibhav has one daughter with ex-wife, lifestyle coach Sunaina Rekhi.

On the professional front, the actor, who has starred in movies like Lage Raho Munnabhai and Sanju, last starred in Thappad.

