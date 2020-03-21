Asim Riaz Moves On From Himanshi Khurana With Shehnaaz Gill's Lookalike

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are making headlines since their relation in Bigg Boss 13. The two were recently seen together in a music video Kalla Sohna Nai. However, audiences were recently shocked when Asim was seen leaving Himanshi for a girl who looks like his Bigg Boss 13 associate Shehnaaz Gill. Learn what transpired-

Asim leaves Himanshi in a recent music video

Kalla Sohna Nai, featuring Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, was recently released. The video song received much appreciation and people started making Tik Tok videos on it. In one of such TikTok video, Himanshi leaves Asim as she sees another guy. Then a girl who looks like Shehnaaz Gill arrives and Asim leaves with her.

Touted as Shehnaaz Gill’s look alike, the girl is Aashika Bhatia. She is a famous internet personality in India and has around 4 million followers on Instagram. The guy whom Himanshi follows is well-known artist Tony Kakkar. Asim and Himanshi seem to be having fun in the video. Check it out below-

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana came together for the first time in a music video. Kalla Sohna Nai is a romantic track sung by Neha Kakkar and composed by Rajat Nagpal. The song gained appreciation from the fans who thought Asim and Himanshi looked "adorable together". The video has crossed 13 million views on YouTube.

Earlier, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana made a video with Neha Kakkar. In it, Asim was seen trying to impress both Himanshi and Neha. In the end, Himanshi jokingly strangles him and Neha leaves. Take a look at the video.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s love story was a highlight of Bigg Boss 13. Asim expressed his love for Himanshi, but she was engaged at the time and eventually got evicted after a short time. However, Himanshi made her return as a guest and informed that she has ended things outside the house. They started dating after the season ended.

