Asim Riaz’s Fans Rule Twitterverse On His Birthday, Trend #HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz celebrates his birthday on July 13. The model rose to fame for his entertaining stint on the reality show and not only emerged as the finalist of the show but also amassed a massive fan-following. To celebrate the occasion, his fans flooded Twitter with heartfelt birthday wishes for him as they started trending #HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz.

Fans wish Asim Riaz on his birthday

One of the fans wrote how Asim touches each life he enters and spreads joy to everyone. The fan also shared a lovely picture of Asim from inside the Bigg Boss house. Take a look at the tweet.

To someone who touches each life you enter, spreading joy to everyone you meet, may the love and happiness you share with others return to you tenfold. I wish you many more happiest of birthdays! Keep rocking! Asim Riaz#HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/eXS1w9Iz9T — Spandana ( Asim's B'DAY 🎂❤🥳) (@SpanSim15) July 13, 2020

A fan shared the video of Asim paying tribute to Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan on the latter's birthday. Asim had grooved to the song Oh Oh Jane Jaana from the film Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. Take a look at the video.

Asim Riaz Dance Tribute To The @BeingSalmanKhan@imrealasim got superb moves, Really enjoyed watching those dashing moves.#HappyBirthdayAsimRiazpic.twitter.com/KLIdQ6sA32 — 𝕭𝖊𝖎𝖓𝖌 𝖀𝖒𝖆𝖗 (@Beingkhanumar) July 13, 2020

One of the fans also expressed her happiness on Asim's Twitter account finally getting verified. She stated that it is a return gift for all his fans. The user also shared a screenshot of the same.

@imrealasim

So happy for him...

His account got verified

It's a return gift for us..

Thank u,@TwitterIndia

Thank u Asim Riaz#HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/G2saTVGtV6 — Main Bhi Asim Ki GF (@AjantaSaha5) July 13, 2020

One of the Bigg Boss 13 finalist's fans also shared a birthday wish wherein he listed down some of the qualities of the model. The fans described Asim to be genuine, trustworthy, a beautiful soul, a passionate, loving, and caring person. Take a look at the tweet.

Asim riaz qualities ~



Genuine

Trustworthy

Beautiful soul

Passionate

Loving

Caring #HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/OIuDBZKHUi — 𝕾𝖆𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖓✨ (@iDaringbaaz) July 13, 2020

Another fan called Asim as the 'true winner' and a 'true rockstar'. He also shared a picture of Asim from the day he entered Bigg Boss and from the day he went on to leave the Bigg Boss house. Take a look at the tweet.

Asim Riaz is a true Winner, a true Rockstar, a true Person, a true Lover! The best best best guy. May you get everything you deserve in your life <3@imrealasim #HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz

pic.twitter.com/5SYRu6mOMD — 𝕭𝖊𝖎𝖓𝖌 𝖀𝖒𝖆𝖗 (@Beingkhanumar) July 13, 2020

One of the fans also shared a video wherein one of the fans of Asim can be seen celebrating the model's birthday. The cake has one of Asim's photoshoot pictures which has him flaunting his sculpted body. Take a look at the beautiful video.

This is called stardom.

Fan celebrate @imrealasim birthday



Asim ki asli fan following sm pr nahi ground level pr hai



Yah mujhe kisi Asim fan ne send ki hai



Asim Riaz#HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/EfG1NFu33T — imran #HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz (@imrealimran_) July 13, 2020

Apart from his fans, Asim's ladylove Himanshi Khurrana whom he also met inside the Bigg Boss house also had a beautiful birthday wish for him. She shared a lovely picture of him posing in a brown and white striped shirt. She captioned the picture saying that she wishes that life always gives him a reason to smile while wishing him for his birthday.

I wish that life always gives you a reason to smile... Happy Birthday @imrealasim 😊😊 🎂 pic.twitter.com/5KegWk3dMi — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) July 13, 2020

