Asim Riaz’s Fans Rule Twitterverse On His Birthday, Trend #HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz

Asim Riaz celebrates his birthday today, on July 13, 2020. On this occasion, his fans poured in several wishes for the actor by trending #HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz.

asim riaz

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz celebrates his birthday on July 13. The model rose to fame for his entertaining stint on the reality show and not only emerged as the finalist of the show but also amassed a massive fan-following. To celebrate the occasion, his fans flooded Twitter with heartfelt birthday wishes for him as they started trending #HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz. 

Fans wish Asim Riaz on his birthday

One of the fans wrote how Asim touches each life he enters and spreads joy to everyone. The fan also shared a lovely picture of Asim from inside the Bigg Boss house. Take a look at the tweet.

A fan shared the video of Asim paying tribute to Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan on the latter's birthday. Asim had grooved to the song Oh Oh Jane Jaana from the film Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. Take a look at the video.

One of the fans also expressed her happiness on Asim's Twitter account finally getting verified. She stated that it is a return gift for all his fans. The user also shared a screenshot of the same. 

One of the Bigg Boss 13 finalist's fans also shared a birthday wish wherein he listed down some of the qualities of the model. The fans described Asim to be genuine, trustworthy, a beautiful soul, a passionate, loving, and caring person. Take a look at the tweet. 

Another fan called Asim as the 'true winner' and a 'true rockstar'. He also shared a picture of Asim from the day he entered Bigg Boss and from the day he went on to leave the Bigg Boss house. Take a look at the tweet. 

One of the fans also shared a video wherein one of the fans of Asim can be seen celebrating the model's birthday. The cake has one of Asim's photoshoot pictures which has him flaunting his sculpted body. Take a look at the beautiful video.

Apart from his fans, Asim's ladylove Himanshi Khurrana whom he also met inside the Bigg Boss house also had a beautiful birthday wish for him. She shared a lovely picture of him posing in a brown and white striped shirt. She captioned the picture saying that she wishes that life always gives him a reason to smile while wishing him for his birthday.

 

 

 

