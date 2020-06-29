Asim Riaz And Barbie Mann's 'Teri Gali' Is A Love Ballad Set During The Partition; Watch

Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant Asim Riaz has starred in yet another music video titled Teri Gali. He is seen sharing screen space with singer Barbie Mann and the song is a tale of unrequited love that is set during the India-Pakistan partition. The song has already impressed fans and viewers.

The music video begins with singer Barbie in the character of a grandmother. Her granddaughter goes to her asking for a bedtime story. She begins narrating the story and the video takes viewers in a flashback. The video then features Lahore in 1947 where Asim and Barbie are enjoying the bike ride.

She soon notices her mother packing all her stuff and tells her that they need to leave due to the partition. The song Teri Gali tells the story of two lovers who eventually get separated during the time India and Pakistan's Partition took place. As Guru Randhawa introduces Barbie in the song Teri Gali featuring Asim Riaz, the female singer sings the beautiful song, while she also performs and shares her story with the world, too. The soulful song is quite soothing and will surely leave fans humming to the tune. Watch the video here.

About the song

Barbie has sung Punjabi hit songs such as Meri Sahelliyan and Akhiyan. Talking about the song, Barbie revealed to a news portal that Teri Gali has a bit of an old school vibe and it is also one of her best experiences. She also revealed that the song was recorded in an hour’s time. She also said that with Asim in the video, the project has become even more special to her.

The song Teri Gali has been penned by Guru Randhawa and she also said that the collaboration happened very naturally. She went on to say during the interview that the song is a very soulful melody that is beautifully written and composed by Guru. Mann also added that when they first met, they ended up sharing their musical aspirations and also spent a lot of time listening to her tracks and voice.

