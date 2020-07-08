Asim Riaz Finally Buys His Dream Car BMW 5 Series, Says He Is 'extremely Happy Today'

Asim Riaz treated himself with a brand new car in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Sharing the news with his fans on Instagram, he expressed that he feels extremely happy after gifting himself the Dream car that he longed for. Asim Riaz posted pictures of himself showing off his new car. Have a look at it here:

Asim Riaz’s Dream Car

Calling it the 'new beast', he wrote that he purchased the BMW 5 model from the Car Mall, Delhi. Talking about the outlet, he wrote that they deal only with Luxury-Premium vehicles and provide quality cars with excellent service which is smooth and hassle-free. He was also seen thanking the team manager of the outlet for his service.

Asim can be seen donning a blue t-shirt and cargo pants while receiving the car. He accessorised his looks with black boots and sunglasses. Wearing a wrist band, Asim can be seen accepting the car keys in the pictures. The series of pictures also features his blue BMW dream car.

As soon as the post surfaced on Instagram, fans of Asim flooded his post with sweet comments. While a few fans “congratulated” the celeb, others filled his comments section with “fire and heart emoticons”. Fans of Asim were happy to see his dream come true. Have a look at how Asim's fans are reacting to the news of him purchasing a new car:

Asim Riaz’s net worth

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz is a model by profession and has reportedly featured in many TV commercials like Blueberry, Uno and more. He has also made an appearance in a fighting scene in Varun Dhawan starrer Main Tera Hero. After being the runner up of the reality television show Bigg Boss 13, Asim has been a part of several music videos, one of them featuring Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandes.

An online portal has allegedly revealed some interesting details about Asim’s net worth. The portal states that the model, in 2020, has had a total net worth of a whopping Rs. 10 crores approximately. Before his stint in Bigg Boss 13, the portal suggests that he has taken up several modelling assignments for popular brands.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

