Sidharth Shukla Reveals One Quality In Asim Riaz He Admires The Most

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most-watched Indian reality Indian television shows. The show also had several controversies. The show also garnered widespread popularity due to Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s onscreen relationship. The brothers turned enemies fought till the end and went on to be amongst the top two. Even though Siddharth Shukla won the Bigg Boss 13 trophy, Asim Riaz won the hearts of many fans. Recently, Siddharth Shukla revealed what he admires about Asim Riaz. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Siddharth Shukla admires this quality in Asim Riaz

Many Bigg Boss 13 contestants have received fame after the show got over. Asim Riaz is one such name who was a very lesser-known celebrity before entering the Bigg Boss house but is now a widely known name. Recently, while having a candid chat with an entertainment portal, Siddharth Shukla was asked about the one quality of Asim Riaz that he admires the most. As the answer to this question, Siddharth Shukla said that Asim Riaz is very focused and dedicated.

Siddharth Shukla went on to become the winner of Bigg Boss 13, while Asim Riaz came as the first runner up. This decision did not go down well with Asim Riaz’s fans as they started with the rumours of the trophy being rigged. During a candid chat with an entertainment portal, Siddharth Shukla was asked about these rumours. As a response to this question, Siddharth Shukla said that he really would not know, but some really upset people must have speculated the rumours. But he also said it ''doesn't make a difference.''

Siddharth Shukla said that he has been through the journey, and there are some people who feel bad about it. He said everybody has their section of people out there rooting and vouching for someone. So when the person they are rooting for does not win they come up with things like these, he said. Siddharth Shukla concluded by saying that the rumours are ''completely baseless'', but he said he knows there are facts that go into this and once a person knows them, it is fine.

