Asim Riaz Fires Fitness Goals By Flaunting Chiselled Abs & Endurance Workout; Fans Amazed

Reality TV face Asim Riaz is a fitness fanatic, with just one look at his sculpted body giving a hint as to how much the model work towards maintaining it. Taking to Instagram, Asim Riaz has shared another video of his workout and chiselled abs on Monday, October 19. Fans are mighty impressed by the workout video of the model and have dropped plenty of comments on his post.

Asim Riaz flaunts his lean & muscular physique

Asim Riaz’s Instagram is filled with posts which don’t only give fitness inspiration to fans but also appear to work wonders for his fans. Following the same, his recent post sees him performing an intense leg raise exercise. To add the difficulty level, Asim has suspended himself hanging with the support of a rod. As he continues to hang from the rod, the actor raises his leg and shells out tremendous fitness goals for the fan who are watching him. While sharing the video, Asim used the hashtag ‘Stay focused’ to motivate his fans. Take a look at it here:

#keepdoinyourthing#stayfocused

Fans react

The video has created quite a buzz among his fans who are busy flooding the post with heaps of praises for Asim. While some called him “real life inspiration”, others are regarding him as “public ka winner”. Fire and heart emoticons also have appeared in abundance. Here’s a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting:

In other news, Asim Riaz previously took the internet by storm by sharing glimpses of his newly bought sea-facing flat on Instagram. On the work front, he made headlines for featuring in several music videos with girlfriend Himanshi Khurrana. Their recent collaboration was Afsos Karoge which released last month.

The song was crooned by Stebin Ben and penned down by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. The music video features both Himanshi and Asim reuniting in a college reunion after several years. After crossing each other’s path again, the duo is taken back to the sweet memories of their college romance, wherein they fought and loved each other irrevocably. Take a look at the video here:

