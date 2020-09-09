Himanshi Khurana To Undergo Surgery As Her Condition Worsens Due To PCOS: Reports

After Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana’s video of travelling while sitting on a wheelchair went viral, now media reports claim that her condition has further worsened. Although, Himanshi did not reveal the real reason for her using a wheelchair but a source told SpotboyE, that the actor’s health is down. The source revealed that her PCOS condition has taken a toll on her involving extreme swelling that causes bleeding.

ALSO READ| Himanshi Khurana Shares A Video Of Her Going For Shoot On A Wheelchair; Netizens React

Himanshi Khurana to undergo surgery?

The outlet states that due to excessive bleeding and swelling the actor is unable to walk. The source claimed when she was boarding a flight on Wednesday, September 8, as she was in no position to walk and hence her team had to rush her inside the flight using a wheelchair. The source added that Himanshi couldn’t cancel her shooting commitment as it was important. However, since her condition is worsening, she will reportedly undergo a surgery soon after wrapping up her shoot. Currently, it is stated that the actor is in acute pain.

ALSO READ| Himanshi Khurana Hits Back At Trolls Accusing Her Of ‘getting Work’ Due To Asim Riaz

As per Bollywood Life, Himanshi in her previous interview had reportedly spoken about her medical condition when she faced a massive blow from fans regarding her sudden weight gain. During the interaction, the actor stated that she has ‘PCOS’ and she urged those who are unversed with the term to look it up on the internet. Himanshi stated that most girls who face the same would be able to ‘relate’ with her. However, to those who don’t, she explained that there’s sudden fluctuation in weight and BP of a person who suffers from PCOS.

ALSO READ| Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana Look Stunning On The Poster Of 'Afsos Karonge'

On the professional front, Himanshi Khurana has made headlines for featuring in several music videos with beau Asim Riaz. Their recent collaboration Afsos Karoge was released on September 3. Crooned by Stebin Ben, Afsos Karoge was penned down by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. Directed by Yaadu Brar, the music video showcases both Himanshi and Asim reunite in a college reunion after several years. Upon crossing paths, the two are taken back to the sweet memories of their past, where they fought and loved each other tremendously.

ALSO READ| Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana's Song 'Afsos Karoge' Impresses Fans | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.