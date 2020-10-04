When Asim Riaz Stunned Fans With His Chiselled Abs And Muscular Physique; See Posts

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz is a fitness fanatic and that is no secret to fans. With just one look at his lean and perfectly sculpted body, gives a hint at how much does the actor works towards maintaining it. Asim Riaz’s Instagram is filled with posts of his intense body workouts and chiselled abs. Time and again, Asim flaunts his muscular physique, which doesn’t only give fitness inspiration to fans but also makes his followers in awe of the star. Here we have assembled a look-book of his rugged looks that have set the temperature soaring.

Workout always

In this video, the model-turned-actor can be seen performing an intense body workout at his gym. Flaunting his upper body and abs, he has covered his face with mask keeping in mind the precautionary measure owing to the ongoing pandemic. With all the nerves of his body popped due to the workout, his fans went gaga as soon as the clip surfaced online.

Post-workout selfie

Here, the actor appears to be flexing his perfectly sculpted look in a mirror selfie which appears to be clicked post his workout. Standing tall, Asim gazes in the mirror as the camera captures him. Donning workout gloves, his cold look created quite a stir online.

Lift weight

In this picture, Asim can be seen lifting heavy weights while striking a pose for the camera. He has opted for an all-black athleisure wear for this look. Check it out here:

Good exercise is not just to shape ur body for good look but to shape ur mind also by the Blessings of Almighty Allah

Focus

Flaunting his exceptional physique, Asim urged fan to ‘focus’ on their fitness with this post. He can be seen arching his biceps and triceps in the photo. Fans of the actor loved his inspiration and positivity and flooded his post with appreciatory comments.

Consistency is the Key

Donning red t-shirt, Asim unveiled that ‘consistency is the key’ to achieve a healthy and fit body. Messy hair and a cold look complete this post. Take a look at it here:

A few other posts:

