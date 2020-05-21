Asim Riaz’s Massive Transformation Is Bound To Stun You; Check Out The Pics Here

Asim Riaz became a household name after his stint on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 wherein he also emerged as the first runner-up. Be it his relationship with Ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant and now ladylove, Himanshi Khurrana or his friendship turned rivalry with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz garnered much attention as he marked his presence on the show. Asim Riaz's massive transformation on the show too did not go unnoticed by his die-hard fans.

Asim Riaz was one of those few contestants who has had a major transformation when he left the Bigg Boss house. It is not a hidden fact that Asim Riaz was of a much leaner frame when he first entered Bigg Boss 13. Even though Asim Riaz had an enviable physique, he had a petite and a svelte body structure.

Asim Riaz underwent a massive physical transformation

However, as the show progressed, while the other contestants lost touch with their fitness regime, Asim Riaz could be seen rigorously working out at the house's gym area almost every day. This resulted in Asim Riaz gaining a more bulked up and a more muscular frame.

Asim Riaz's physical transformation was unmissable as the show reached its finale wherein many celebs who entered the house complimented his physique and some even asked him to remove his t-shirt to flaunt his sculpted physique. Take a look at his impressive physical transformation.

Asim Riaz had a complete makeover from his stint inside the Bigg Boss house

Not only a physical transformation but Asim Riaz also had an overall makeover when it came to his hairdo from inside the house. When the Bigg Boss 13 contestant entered the house, he had slightly long hair. This was much visible in the premiere of the show and during the initial episodes of the show.

However, as the show progressed, Asim went on to opt for a complete makeover when it came to his hairdo. During one of the episodes, he along with a few other contestants won a makeover from a team of beauty experts after winning a task. He chose to chop off his hair and opt for a more rigged and spiked look when it came to his hairdo. This transformation altered the look of Asim drastically.

