Asim Riaz Will Be Starring Alongside Salman Khan In 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

Asim Riaz received his fame through Bigg Boss 13. He was one of the popular contestants on the show hosted by Salman Khan. The model also made headlines recently when he was seen commenting on his girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana's social media post. After his Bigg Boss 13 stint, the actor has received many projects and he has also featured in two music videos already. There are also speculations about his upcoming movie which might be with Salman Khan. Take a look at some more details about it.

Asim Riaz's upcoming movie with Salman Khan?

As per various online news portals, the actor will be seen alongside Salman Khan in a movie. It is also speculated that the actor will play the role of Salman's brother in the movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. However, there is no official confirmation about it but if the news is correct, fans will be excited to see Asim Riaz and Salman Khan in a movie together. The actor also posted an image with Salman Khan recently on social media. Actor Ajaz Khan also commented on the photo.

More on Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Salman Khan will be seeing alongside Pooja Hegde in the movie. The actor also posted an image on Instagram and said that she was dying to share the news with her fans. Salman was offered the film by Farhad Samji and reportedly he loved the concept of the film. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a remake of Ajith's 2014 film Veeram.

