Himanshi Khurana And Asim Riaz Slay With Class And Elegance In Their Latest Photoshoot

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz recently shot a bunch of pictures for a lifestyle magazine. The couple posted two pictures dressed in formal and classy outfits. The two ex-Big Boss contestants can be seen receiving a lot of love and appreciation for the well-clicked pictures posted.

Himanshi Khurrana and Asim Riaz's attractive photoshoot

Himanshi Khurrana and Asim Riaz were recently a part of a photoshoot for the cover page of a magazine. Both the reality show stars posted two pictures in different formal outfits. In the first picture posted, Asim Riaz can be seen dressed in a white suit with a black turtleneck beneath the blazer.

Himanshi Khurrana can be seen dressed in a bluish ash colour strapless gown. The gown has heavy frill work done below the waistline. She can be seen wearing brown dominant makeup along with proper curly hair.

In the second picture posted, Asim Riaz can be seen wearing a white formal shirt with a pair of sky blue pants. Himanshi Khurana, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a black sleeveless outfit which has a shawl attached. Her makeup has been kept mostly nude with well-done eyebrows and hair which is curly towards the ends. Have a look at their cover pictures here.

Previously, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz had posted pictures dressed in a different set of formal outfits. Himanshi Khurana was seen wearing a white strapless gown while Asim Riaz was seen donning a pitch-black suit. Himanshi Khurana was also seen wearing a pair of black heels in footwear, which stood out in the picture. Have a look at the post on their Instagram here.

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s song

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz song Kalla Sohna Nai recently crossed 45 million views on YouTube. The song has been on top of various playlists and charts ever since its release. The song has been sung by Neha Kakkar and is being widely used in Tik Tok videos across the country. The song talks about an adorable love story between two people who have different ways of expressing their affection. Have a look at the song Kalla Sohna Nai here.

