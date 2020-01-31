Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Avneet Kaur's Lavish Vacation Pictures From Her Trip To Thailand

Television News

Avneet Kaur's vacation pictures from her trip to Thailand. The star shared some beautiful pictures of her on Instagram. Read more to know about it.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur, who earned her popularity as a child artist, recently went to Thailand for a mini vacation. The actor took to her Instagram to share photos from her vacation. Her social media posts reveal that the actor often likes to travel around the world since she is seen posting pictures of her in places like Dubai, Delhi, and many more. The actor was accompanied by singer Karan Singh Arora and a few crew members on the Thailand trip. Let us take a look at some of her recent vacation pictures.

Avneet Kaur's vacation in Thailand

Avneet Kaur is seen sitting by the pool and exploring the beautiful view. It seems that the actor had a great time in the foreign land. Avneet is looking stylish as ever donning black cargo pants with a neon green crop top. To complete her outfit, she is wearing a pair of earrings. She has kept her hair open to go with her look. Take a look at the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13) on

ALSO READ | Avneet Kaur: Superglam Photos Of 'Naam Toh Suna Hoga' Actor

She is dressed in shades of pink and blue. The star looks extremely pretty in the outfit. The actor has not only posted pictures but also shared some of the videos from her Thailand trip. Netizens complimented the actor for her looks and commented heart emojis on her Instagram post. Take a look the post the actor shared.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13) on

ALSO READ | Siddharth Nigam & Avneet Kaur's New Song Crosses 3 Million Views

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13) on

ALSO READ | Places To Visit In South Africa On Your Next Perfect Vacation To The Beautiful Country

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13) on

ALSO READ | Thailand: 'Fugitive' Giraffe Known For Daring Escape From Zoo 2 Days Ago Found Dead

Image Courtesy: Avneet Kaur's Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JNUSU COUNCILLOR FILES COMPLAINT AGAINST ANURAG THAKUR FOR HIS CONTROVERSIAL REMARK
HM CONGRATULATES YOGI & UP POLICE
ISRO READYING FOR LOW COST SATELLITE LAUNCH VEHICLES
BRUNO FERNANDES SPEAKS ON RONALDO
LOOK-BACK: INDIAN ECONOMY 2019
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA