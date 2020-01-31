Avneet Kaur's Lavish Vacation Pictures From Her Trip To Thailand

Avneet Kaur, who earned her popularity as a child artist, recently went to Thailand for a mini vacation. The actor took to her Instagram to share photos from her vacation. Her social media posts reveal that the actor often likes to travel around the world since she is seen posting pictures of her in places like Dubai, Delhi, and many more. The actor was accompanied by singer Karan Singh Arora and a few crew members on the Thailand trip. Let us take a look at some of her recent vacation pictures.

Avneet Kaur's vacation in Thailand

Avneet Kaur is seen sitting by the pool and exploring the beautiful view. It seems that the actor had a great time in the foreign land. Avneet is looking stylish as ever donning black cargo pants with a neon green crop top. To complete her outfit, she is wearing a pair of earrings. She has kept her hair open to go with her look. Take a look at the picture.

She is dressed in shades of pink and blue. The star looks extremely pretty in the outfit. The actor has not only posted pictures but also shared some of the videos from her Thailand trip. Netizens complimented the actor for her looks and commented heart emojis on her Instagram post. Take a look the post the actor shared.

Image Courtesy: Avneet Kaur's Instagram

