Places To Visit In South Africa On Your Next Perfect Vacation To The Beautiful Country

South Africa is one of the most mesmerising countries in the world for a memorable trip. South Africa is so special and unique in its way that it is often called 'The World in One Country'. As it is said, South Africa is the perfect mix of the very best places to visit in the entire world. This is in no way a complete list of all the places to visit in wonderful South Africa but it will give you a good idea about what to expect and where to go when you visit South Africa. Here are some of the very best things that you can do while in South Africa.

Cape Town

Located on the southwest tip of South Africa’s Western Cape Province, Cape Town is the most popular tourist attractions of South Africa. This multicultural city is surrounded by nature. The city enjoys a mild, Mediterranean climate, a well-developed infrastructure and a spectacular natural setting. The city also serves as a base for exploring nearby attractions including diverse beaches, rolling hills and valleys of the Winelands.

Kruger National Park

Kruger National Park borders the countries of Mozambique and Zimbabwe. If you want the best wildlife experience in South Africa, Kruger National Park is just the place for you. Kruger is the biggest and oldest national park in South Africa. It’s about the size of Israel or the state of New Jersey. Kruger National Park is home to hundreds of animal species including the big 5. The big 5 refers to five most difficult African animals to spot on foot: lion, leopard, elephant, rhino and Cape buffalo.

The Garden Route

The Garden Route is a scenic stretch of the south-eastern coast of South Africa. It is around 200 km long stretch along the Indian Ocean between Mossel Bay and Stormsrivier. The Garden Route is one of the most scenic routes in the world. It includes some of the best places to visit in South Africa including Knysna, Plettenberg Bay and Nature’s Valley.

Drakensberg

The Drakensberg is a mountainous region that forms the boundary between South Africa and the mountain kingdom of Lesotho. The region is known for its incredible vistas, countless waterfalls, mountain streams, rock pools, caves and amazing scenery which is almost undisturbed by human development. It is the highest mountain range in South Africa and if you visit here in the winter, be prepared for the cold temperatures at night.

Hermanus

Hermanus is famous for its shore-based whale watching. The sheltered, shallow waters attract southern right whales that migrate to the region every year to mate and breed. Best time to see whales in Hermanus is between June and December. A 10 km long cliff-side walk with built-in telescopes and benches offers a great opportunity to spot the beautiful whales and dolphins. Whale watching boat tours are available as well.