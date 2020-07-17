'Baalveer Returns': Nakabposh To Find Out Ananya’s Truth & Timnasa To Challenge Vivaan?

Sony Sab's Balveer Returns is back on television with its fresh new episodes from July 13. As per a report of an entertainment portal, the upcoming episodes of Balveer Returns will see how Nakabposh will find out Ananya's truth. The excitement doesn't stop there, as the report also added that the battle between good and evil has begun and the fights are set to intensify. Bhayraani, Timnasa is determined to destroy Vivaan and Nakabposh will find out Ananya’s truth.

In Baalveer Returns, Timnasa is on a hands-on mission to destroy the world and its protectors. She embraces herself for a new challenge with Nakabposh. Timnasa wants to expose and kill Nakabposh in order to destroy the secret that can lead to her death, and for that, she has been making all the efforts. And now, a new girl Ananya comes to Bharat Nagar to pursue further studies. She bumps into Nakabposh aka Debu Bhaiya. While Ananya is besotted with Nakaposh, he is also curious to learn more about Ananya.

Not only this, but Debu's fascination also gets him to follow Ananya to her college. After which, he confronts her. Dev Joshi, who plays the role of Nakabposh and Debu Bhaiya, spoke to the same entertainment portal and said that Debu will continue his mission to solve the puzzles. Dev also added that his character Debu in Balveer Returns will continue to find the weapon that can kill Timnasa. Speaking further about Ananya’s entry, Dev revealed that he will confront Ananya and it will be interesting to know Ananya’s real identity.

Baalveer Returns cast

Furthermore, Anahita Bharat Bhooshan, who essays the role of Ananya in Balveer Returns told the portal that while Ananya is a college-going girl and has a larger purpose which has brought her to Bharat Nagar. Anahita also added that so far Ananya has managed to hide her real identity, but in the forthcoming episodes, she will have to reveal everything. Talking about how shooting during these challenging times has been tough, Anahita said that the team has put their best foot forward and also hoped that the viewers enjoy the fresh episodes.

