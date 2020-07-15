'Baalveer' Fame Anushka Sen Scores 89.4% In Class 12, Wants To Pursue BMM

Recently, the class 12 results were announced and Baalveer star Anushka Sen has been in the news as she has passed with flying grades. She recently revealed her grades and expressed her gratitude. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz

Baalveer's Anushka Sen achieves 89.4% in Class 12

On July 13, television actor Anushka Sen, who is mostly known for her role of Meher in Baal Veer and shows like Internet Wala Love, Jhansi Ki Rani, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and others, took to her official social media handle and announced that she has passed with flying grades in her Class 12 examination. Taking to her Twitter handle she stated that she has acquired 89.4% in Class 12. She wrote, “Happy to inform you guys! I have scored 89.4% In my CBSE 12th Board Exam”.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?

Happy to inform you guys!

I have scored 89.4% in my CBSE 12th Board exam. pic.twitter.com/ZdfPquosVY — Anushka Sen (@_anushkasen0408) July 13, 2020

She is a student at Ryan International School of Kandivali and had started working in the entertainment business at the age of 9. In an interview with a news daily, the actor said that she was shooting for a film in Jammu a few days before her exams and barely had enough time to prepare. The actor said that she tried her best in juggling between hectic work schedules and even harder studies and have successfully managed to grab over 80%.

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details

The actor also said that she has learned the practical side of the industry after working for over 8 years in several TV series and films. Now, the actor wants to pursue a degree in BMM, to learn the theoretical part. In 2019, she was seen in Lihaaf: The Quilt. It was a period drama that revolved around the character of Lihaaf.

Lihaaf: The Quilt featured actors like Tannishtha Chatterjee, Sonal Sehgal, Virendra Saxena, Rahat Kazmi, and others. It also featured Shoib Shah in the role of Manto. Lihaaf: The Quilt was directed by Rahat Kazmi, who penned it along with Sonal Sehgal. Sen played the role of a young Lihaaf in the film.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.