How Tejasswi Prakash, Helly Shah And Other TV Actors Spent Their Weekend? Details Here

Several celebrities have been in touch with their fans via social media platforms amid the COVID-19 lockdown. While Tejasswi Prakash shared some clips from a TV show, Helly Shah, yet another popular tv personality, shared an adorable throwback picture. With all that said now, read on to know what tv actors were up to this weekend:

What TV actors were up to this weekend

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar is known for being a contestant on the popular reality and stunt tv show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She has been part of several popular tv shows like Swaragini and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. The actor recently shared some clips from her Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi show. Check out:

Helly Shah

Helly Shah is widely known for playing the role of Swara Maheshwari in the show titled Swaragini and Devanshi Bakshi in the show, Devanshi. The actor even bagged an award for her performance in Devanshi. Helly Shah celebrated the weekend by taking a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback picture from her childhood. The picture shared by Helly Shah has garnered 64k views in just a day.

Surbhi Jyoti

Widely popular for her role of Zoya in Qubool Hai and also for her portrayal as Bela in Naagin 3, the actor is also known for her unique fashion sense and style. She has a massive fan base and constantly updates fans on her daily activities through Instagram. The actor gave fans a glimpse into her bridal photoshoot. The clip shared by Surbhi Jyoti has earned 314k views in just a day. Just when the weekend began, the actor shared photos from her bridal photoshoot. The actor can be seen donning some ethnic wear that features heavy embroidery and metallic jewellery. Check out:

Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha is yet another popular actor in the television industry who gained widespread attention and praise for her performance in the popular show, Kumkum Bhagya. The actor has bagged several awards and accolades including Indian Telly Award, Gold Award, ITA Awards, and others for her performance in Kumkum Bhagya. Sriti Jha is also an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated about her daily life through Instagram. This weekend, the actor shared some throwback pictures from some party with Arjit Taneja and Charu Mehra. Both are known for their roles in Kumkum Bhagya.

Kamya Panjabi

Kamya Panjabi is widely known for essaying negative roles in tv shows. The actor shot to stardom with her performances in daily soap operas like Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak, and others. She shared a clip about the difficulties faced by the transgender community. She wrote, ''#Shakti Zindagi hamein bhi jeeni hai... Hamare paas bhi dil hai.. Insaan hum bhi hai...!!!

Pls watch, understand, feel the pain... aur agar samaj aaye toh ek pehel humne ki hai... ek koshish aap bhi kijiye 🙏🏻

@colorstv @msrashmi2002_ @rstfofficial @pawankumarmarut @jigyasa_07''.

