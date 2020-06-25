'Baalveer' Actor Dev Joshi On Bringing About A Change Through His On-screen Characters

Television actor Dev Joshi recently spoke to a news portal about his popular character Baalveer and how it has affected his real-life personality. The actor said that he has always resonated with the character and has also tried to be good and righteous just like Baalveer. He also spoke about how he believes that he can change the world to a certain extent with his characters. This is the reason he is choosy with most roles that he takes up.

Dev Joshi on Baalveer and his real-life persona

Baalveer is a popular TV show which has a huge fan-following across the country, especially amongst teenagers and kids. In a recent interview with a leading news portal, Dev Joshi spoke about his lead character and how its personality has reflected in his real life as well. He said that just like Baalveer, he is always eager to help people and show the right path to them. He is a follower of truth and goodness and has always tried to reflect these values in his life. He believes that he has the power to bring about a change in the world through his on-screen characters and hence he has been very picky about the roles that he takes up. Dev Joshi said that he has always played the characters that influence and motivate people and society in some way or another. He revealed that since he has played the character of Baalveer for close to eight years, he has adopted a lot of qualities of Baalveer. He strongly believes that he can make the world a better place to live in, through his learning and values.

Dev Joshi said that he does have a few superpowers that help him in doing the good deeds and getting through obstacles. He revealed that his superpowers include blessings from elders and love and support from his well-wishers. He said that he is at this point in life due to their wishes and blessings. Dev Joshi has lately been associated with a number of NGOs and schools and these activities, in his words, help him contribute towards a better society.

Image Courtesy: Dev Joshi Instagram

