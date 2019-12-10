'Bahu Begum': When Samiksha Jaiswal And Arjit Taneja Redefined Cuteness

Bahu Begum cast Samiksha Jaiswal and Arjit Taneja are running high on success, as their daily soap has been receiving massive attention from fans. The duo, playing the characters of Noor and Arzaan respectively, has been lauded for her adorable chemistry on-screen. Not just that, their off-screen chemistry has also become the talk of the town too. The two have time and shared their adorable pictures from the sets, leaving their fans in awe. Have a look at Samiksha and Arjit's best photographs that redefine cuteness.

Bahu Begum cast: Samiksha Jaiswal and Arjit Taneja's best photographs together

Recently, on November 10, Samiksha took to her social media handle to share a photograph with Arjit, on the occasion of the latter's birthday. Calling him her hyper-aggressive but a super-sensitive kid, she wished him with lots of love and warmth. Kumkum Bhagya actor Sriti Jha wrote, 'Bilkul correct caption', to which Taneja wrote, 'Right back at you thank you'!

In the next picture, Samiksha is seen hugging Arjit, while the duo strikes a pose for the click. They are all smiles and the photograph received many cute comments from fans.

In September, Noor shared her first photograph from the mock shoot of Bahu Begum. She captioned the picture saying, 'When Noor met Arzaan'. The two were seen sleeping on the floor and sharing a bowl of Maggi together.

Earlier in November, Arjit took to his social media handle and shared the best picture with Samiksha. The picture had Arjit kissing Noor's cheek and posing for the camera. He wrote, "Lucky Her". This is one of the most-loved photographs of the two. Fans are in the awe of Noor- Arzaan's adorable chemistry in Bahu Begum.

