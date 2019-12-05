Bahu Begum New Timing: When Will Arjit Taneja And Diana Khan's Show Air?

Bahu Begum is a romantic drama serial that airs on Colors TV. Bahu Begum went off air for two days as a new daily soap titled Shubharambh began on Colors TV from December 2. Here are all details about Bahu Begum serial timing on Colors.

All details about Bahu Begum’s new timing

Bahu Begum chronicles the beautiful love story of a young couple who face the wrath of their family rivalries. Bahu Begum has reportedly caught all the attention of the audience with its exciting storyline and stellar star cast. However, with a new serial titled Shubharambh that began on Colors TV on December 2, fans thought that Bahu Begum will go off air. Makers of Shubharambh decided to release two one-hour episodes of the show on the first two days. Meanwhile, Bahu Begum is back on track from December 4. Here are the show timings.

Bahu Begum- 9.30 to 10.00 pm

Shubharambh- 9.00 to 9.30 pm

Bahu Begum cast details

Bahu Begum traces the journey of three characters namely- Azaan, Shayra and Noor entangled in a web of love, revenge and penance. The fiction drama chronicles the story of how different forces urge them to stay together in holy matrimony, while Azaan’s one decision wreaks havoc and turns their lives upside down. Bahu Begum cast includes Arjit Taneja as Azaan Ali Khan, Sameeksha Jaiswal as Noor, Diana Khan as Shayra Anwar, and Simone Singh as Begum Raziya. The show that began on July 15 has garnered massive love and blessings from fans.

