Bahu Begum To Go Off Air? Show To End Its Run On The Small Screen The Next Month

The television show, Bahu Begum which went on-air in July this year will soon be going off-air early next month. This can be Die-hard fans of the Arjit Taneja, Diana Khan and Sameeksha Jaiswal starrer are sure to be left heartbroken. The show is reportedly being pulled off air after just completing six months. According to media reports, when the show was launched, it was expected to run for at least a year and a half. The ratings of the show were also encouraging in the initial phase. However, the ratings started declining recently. Reportedly, the show will be going off-air in the first week of January.

Arjit Taneja and Sameeksha Jaiswal shared lovely chemistry on the show

The show also went through a leap of five years. But it seems that this could not save the ratings of the show from going down. But it cannot be denied that actors Sameeksha Jaiswal and Arjit Taneja who are playing the characters of Noor and Arzaan respectively, has been lauded for her adorable chemistry on-screen. Not just that, their off-screen chemistry had also become the talk of the town too. The two have time and again shared their adorable pictures from the sets, leaving their fans in awe. Recently, on November 10, 2019, Samiksha took to her social media handle to share a photograph with Arjit, on the occasion of the latter's birthday. Calling him her hyper-aggressive but a super-sensitive kid, she wished him with lots of love and warmth on the occasion of his birthday. Kumkum Bhagya actor Sriti Jha also wrote, 'Bilkul correct caption', to which Taneja wrote, 'Right back at you thank you.'

Bahu Begum caught the attention of the fans due to its exciting storyline

Bahu Begum depicted the beautiful love story of a young couple who face the wrath of their family rivalries. Bahu Begum had reportedly caught all the attention of the audience with its exciting storyline and stellar star cast. However, with a new serial titled Shubharambh that began on Colors TV on December 2, 2019, the fans thought that Bahu Begum will go off air. Makers of Shubharambh then decided to release two one-hour episodes of the show on the first two days. Meanwhile, Bahu Begum was back on track from December 4.

