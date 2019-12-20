Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz And Sidharth Shukla's Friendship Goes Kaput Again?

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw Asim Riaz become the new captain of the house for which he was helped by Shehnaaz Gill. This is bound to bring about some unexpected twists in the game. The latest episode will see Asim get into an argument with his friend turned foe Sidharth Shukla as Sidharth passes some comments on Rashami Desai. Sidharth and Rashami have shared a bittersweet relationship with each other right from the first day itself. The two have found several opportunities to take a dig at each other in the past. The latest episode will see Asim announcing the new rules of the house which has to be followed by all housemates under his captaincy.

Asim asks Sidharth to participate in the luxury budget task

The rules included Paras Chhabra and Mahira Shara to stay away from each other as well as no fights in the Bigg Boss house. When the new luxury budget task will be announced, Sidharth will choose not to participate in it due to his health issues. But Asim will tell Sidharth to play as he looks fine now. Rashami will also intervene in the conversation and will suggest Asim to make Sidharth wear a t-shirt and play. Sidharth does not take this well and asks Asim if Rashami is his servant.

Asim defends Rashami against Sidharth's comments on her

Asim gets angry and comes to Rashami's defence, telling Sidharth not to make such statements on a girl. Vikas Gupta will instead jump to Sidharth's defence and tell that everyone is targeting him inside the house. Sidharth and Asim will also start shouting at each other eventually. Sidharth will declare that he does not need anyone to stay in the show and that he will be playing his own game. It will be interesting to see how Sidharth and Asim's friendship will change after this incident. Ever since Sidharth came back to the house from the hospital, Asim had been cordial to him and it seemed that the two were trying to rekindle their friendship.

