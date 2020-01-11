Barkha Singh: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Actor

Barkha Singh is a popular YouTube star who is famous for her role in the Filtercopy videos. Singh is popular on YouTube but she is also known for her appearances in films like Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Parineeta, Apna Asmaan, and Samay: When Time Strikes.

She always wanted to be an actor and started at the early age of 14. The actor was seen in many TV ads like Cadbury, Coca-Cola and Clinic Plus. Barkha has also hosted online game shows.

Below are all the details you need to know, including Barkha Singh's age, height, and some of her Instagram photos:

All About Barkha Singh

Singh was born in Bikaner, Rajasthan and did her graduation with an Honors degree in Mass Media from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai. She later attended classes in Marketing and Business at the University of California, Berkeley. Her age is 27 years and was born on 3rd August 1992. Barkha Singh, apart from Filtercopy, is also famous for her role as Gia Sen in the show Girls on MTV India.

Singh is also seen in serials like MTV Fanaah, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Love by Chance, Bhagyalaxmi, etc. Barkha also enjoys fashion, cooking, traveling, adventure sports and is an animal activist when she is not busy with her acting schedule.

In 2019, Barkha was a part of the Netflix film, House Arrest. She also was a part of the Home Sweet Office series. Barkha Singh's height is 1.65 m and she has a large fan base on Instagram. Here are some of Barkha Singh's Instagram photos are as follows:

