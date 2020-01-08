Antonio Brown Challenges YouTube Star Logan Paul To A Fight, YouTuber Gives Fiery Response

It seems like Antonio Brown is perennially stuck between a rock, a spotlight and a hard place. Despite his absence from the NFL, Antonio Brown has constantly been in the news, a sort of fodder for the headlines. Now, YouTube star Logan Paul has aided Antonio Brown’s headline-grabbing charge by challenging him to make his boxing debut.

Antonio Brown challenges Logan Paul to boxing bout; Logan Paul issues striking response

i’d drop you faster than the patriots https://t.co/Vv592JRkxk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 7, 2020

While no punches have been thrown in person just yet, Antonio Brown and Logan Paul traded figurative jabs on Twitter earlier this week. “Square up” was the tweet Antonio Brown sent in response to a tweet from Logan Paul that detailed his experience in combat training with a former member of SEAL Team Six. However, while Antonio Brown’s challenge may have been the talking point, Logan Paul issued a fitting response to the former Patriots wide receiver.

“I’ll drop you faster than the Patriots” were Logan Paul’s words in response to Antonio Brown’s challenge. Brown was dropped by the Patriots after the Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins in the regular season after agitating Patriots owner Robert Kraft with his comments. There have also been multiple allegations of sexual assault against Antonio Brown. These allegations are the reason Antonio Brown finds himself out of the NFL. While the New Orleans Saints did think about offering him a way back in the postseason, the Saints decided against the move after he refused to make his entourage stay put in the workout session organised for his return.

Antonio Brown vs Logan Paul: Will it EVER happen?

Logan Paul, on the other hand, did not quite taste success when he last set foot in the boxing ring. Logan Paul duelled against another Youtube star, KSI, and ultimately ended on the losing side. The two Youtube stars fought six rounds in their first fight, with the bout ultimately being ruled a draw. The second fight, however, say KSI emerge the winner, courtesy of a split decision.

