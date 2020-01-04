WWE RAW: Lana-Lashley Wedding Attracts 4 Million YouTube Viewers, Vince McMahon Pleased

After an interesting build-up of the love story between Bobby Lashley and Lana, WWE decided to go ahead with it as the duo got married in the previous episode of Monday Night RAW. Well, a lot of fans found it bizarre as they kept on screaming ‘This is boring’ throughout the segment but the online numbers of WWE RAW painted a completely different picture. Many fans tuned in to watch the highly anticipated marriage of Bobby Lashley and Lana and the WWE Universe enjoyed steady traffic on their digital and broadcasting platforms.

WWE RAW: Vince McMahon is happy with the numbers for Bobby Lashley and Lana’s marriage

While the live crowd of Manchester rejected the marriage of Bobby Lashley and Lana by stating it as ‘boring’, netizens reacted differently over it. The video of Lana and Bobby Lashley’s marriage went trending at the third spot on YouTube with over 4 million views just a few hours after it went live. The post-RAW scenes featuring Lana’s break down in the ring also garnered almost 3 million views on YouTube. Randy Orton’s fake retirement speech, which generated 2.3 million views, was the only video that came close to Lana’s recent segment in terms of YouTube viewership.

WWE CEO Vince McMahon is reported to be extremely pleased about the developments and has already expressed to desire to create more ‘crazy stories’ in the WWE like the Lashley-Lana love story. The introduction of Liv Morgan into the storyline also adds more possibilities for the future, since the WWE can twerk the storyline into any angle with so many characters involved over one storyline. There is no doubt that Bobby Lashley and Lana’s storyline has been a successful one and it won’t be strange if WWE decides to go ahead with it.

