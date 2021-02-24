'Barrister Babu' 23 February 2021 Written Update: Anirudh Lashes Out At Trilochan

The latest episode of Barrister Babu, which aired on February 23, starts with Anirudh consoling Bondita. He asks Bondita to open up and speak if she has something in her heart. When Bondita asks him if she needs to be scared of all the men, Anirudh says that the wrong-doers need to be scared and not her. Meanwhile, Trilochan informs that he has filed a complaint against Thakur. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Barrister Babu's February 23, 2021 episode.

Barrister Babu 23 February 2021 written update:

Trilochan gets worried for Anirudh-Bondita's future

As Anirudh calms down Bondita and sings a lullaby, Trilochan shows his concern for their married life to Bihari. Bihari tries to back up for Anirudh and Bondita, but in vain. Later, in the morning, Trilochan talks to Bihari and starts planning to complete the rest of the rituals. When Bihari recalls the attempts, including spiking Anirudh's ladoos, Anirudh stands shocked learning the truth.

Anirudh stands strong for Bondita

Agitated Anirudh starts yelling at Trilochan for his deeds. He further explains that Bondita is still trying to figure out the changes in her body, and they want her to start a family at this mere age. He then asks about Sumati's whereabouts. Trilochan informs him that Sumati went for a tirat. However, Anirudh denies to believe it.

Bondita lives in a denial

As the episode progresses further, Anirudh gets confused if Sumati is alive or dead. Bondita listens to this and denies Anirudh's speculation. Later, Binoy asks Sampoorna about Sumati, to which, Sampoorna says that Sumati is dead. Anirudh says Bondita that he has filed a complaint and published Sumati's photo in the newspaper. Meanwhile, Sumati enters the Roy Chaudhary house. Bondita and Anirudh rush to take care of her.

Sumati reveals the truth

While Bondita sobs seeing her mother, Anirudh requests her to narrate what exactly happened. Meanwhile, Binoy and Sampooran stand shocked. Sumati explains that she met with an accident. As the episode comes to its end, Anirudh asks about the car, which hit Sumati. Sumati looks at Binoy and the episode ends.

