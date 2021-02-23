Barrister Babu 22 February 2021 Written Update; Bondita And Anirudh Slap Thakur

Barrister Babu 22 February 2021 episode begins with Anirudh seen drunk and Bondita wondering what he is trying to say. Anirudh then asks Bondita to smile to prove whether she is standing there for real and then falls down. He then sleeps while Bondita keeps pinching herself to stay awake. She then tries to wake him up so that he can lift her ghunghat. He then tells her to lift it but she says that he will have to do it so that she could give him a glass of milk to begin a new married life. He then sleeps anyway and all of a sudden, Thakur enters the room and throws Anirudh in the bathroom and becomes Bondita’s husband. Read further ahead to know Barrister Babu 22 Feb 2021 written update.

Barrister Babu 22 February 2021 written update

Mama, Mami rush to get Sumati

As Thakur enters Bondita’s room and throws Anirudh in the bathroom, she asks him to lift her ghunghat. Meanwhile, Mama and Mami rush to find Sumati and see that there is nothing there in the grave and worry about what they will say to Sampoorna. Sampoorna then says that she will find Sumati in the morning. Meanwhile, Bondita again tells Anirudh to lift her ghunghat to which Thakur goes further and touches her.

Bondita shouts after seeing Thakur

As she keeps insisting Anirudh lift her ghunghat, her ghunghat moves away due to wind and she sees Thakur. She then shouts while Thakur asks her to stay quiet. Anirudh then comes out of the tub as he hears Bondita’s voice. He then shouts at Thakur and drags him outside the room with Thakur shouting that he is misunderstood and was just trying to find a bathroom. Bondita then says that he touched her in a bad manner and cries in front of everybody.

Also Read 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Feb 19 Written Update: Pakhi Questions Sai's Intentions

Also Read 'Kuch Toh Hai' Written Update: Priya Dances With Mohit, Rehaan Feels Jealous

Anirudh & Bondita slap Thakur

While Thakur is trying to prove himself innocent, Anirudh slaps him and tells him that a girl understands the touch of a man and he believes Bondita too. Trilochan then says that nothing will happen to Thakur and only Bondita’s image will be destroyed due to this incident. Thakur then goes to Bondita and asks her to forget everything and he will do the same to which she shouts that she will not stay quiet as he had a bad intention for her and it would be an injustice. Anirudh then supports her and tells Thakur that she will not stay quiet, nor will he and he will put him behind the bars. He then asks Bondita to punish him to which she stands on a stool and then slaps Thakur.

Also Read 'Anupamaa' 22 Feb Written Update: Kavya Hatches New Plan To Break Down Vanraj's Family

Also Read 'Barrister Babu' February 19, 2021: Anirudh Completely Loses His Consciousness

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.