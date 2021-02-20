'Barrister Babu' February 19, 2021: Anirudh Completely Loses His Consciousness

The episode for Barrister Babu begins with Anirudh agreeing to file a police complaint. He also agrees to publish the missing note of Sumati in the newspaper and thus gain more coverage overall. The editor of the newspaper company agrees and green lits the idea proposed by Anirudh. Further on, Bondita is seen getting all decked up as the girls dress her up. Trilochan enters the room and is amazed by Bondita, he tells her that he is proud of her and informs her that she will now be performing all works of a wife. Bondita hears him patiently and assures him that she will not fail to do anything.

Anirudh completely loses his consciousness

She assures Trilochan that she is well aware of all the duties she is required to perform and thus she will do exactly that. She tells him that she won't let anyone comment about her work and will be an ideal wife to the family. The celebrations begin after a few minor setbacks faced by the family. However, as the celebrations begin, Anirudh has a drink or two as he enjoys the celebrations. To his surprise, he begins to feel quite dizzy. Meanwhile, Binoy can be seen packing his bags and preparing to leave the house. He tells Sampoorna that he is leaving as the house members will soon find out about a particular secret he has been hiding. He says he cannot face them and therefore is preparing to leave.

Anirudh, on the other hand, seems deeply intoxicated by the drink he had. However, Trilochan who is at the scene manages to get him to the mandap and gets Bondita to sit with him as well. The aarti begins and the Pandit guides the pooja. Anirudh in his drunken state promises he will fulfil all duties that are asked by the pandit. He thus pledges marriage to Bondita without really knowing what's going on around him. Bondita too agrees to the same and is happy by Anirudh's action, unaware that he is intoxicated. Thakur continues to pass drinks to Anirudh and soon the pooja ends and Bondita is taken away while Anirudh still appears to be quite intoxicated and out of his senses.

