'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Feb 19 Written Update: Pakhi Questions Sai's Intentions

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on February 19, starts with Bhavani encountering Sai as she returns home. Ashwini comes to Sai's rescue, but Ninad insults her. When Sai stands strong for Ashwini, Omkar interrupts and schools her about manners. Later, Sonali joins them. Scroll down to read the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's February 19 episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Feb 19 written update

All daughters-in-law of Chavans involve in a fight

As Sonali keeps taunting Ashwini, Sai interrupts and asks Sonali to consider the age gap between her and Ashwini before advising her. Amid this, Karishma jumps in the matter and mentions that she is elder to Sai in age, and while asking to consider it, she tries to mock Sai for insulting Sonali. Ninad and Sonali continue blaming Ashwini's love for Sai's stubborn behaviour.

Sai lectures Bhavani

On the other hand, Bhavani says to Sai that she should be grateful to the Chavan family, without whom she will never be able to become a doctor. Sai reminds Bhavani that they were about to stop her from going to college. So, she can't take credit for it. She later adds that once she gets her scholarship money she will return it to Virat. Meanwhile, Pakhi comes downstairs and asks Bhavani to let her go back to her house as she cannot take all these fights anymore.

Pakhi pokes Sai

Usha tries to diffuse the rift and asks Sai to go to her room. Pakhi again pokes Sai and blames that Sai is the reason for all the fight in this house. Sai recalls what happened in the morning and how everyone enjoyed it. Pakhi stretches the matter and points finger at Sai's intentions for her professor as she asks if she went to have lunch or something else. Karishma adds fuel to the fire and tries to establish that Sai doesn't want to do home chores and the lunch was an excuse.

Virat announces punishment for Sai

Ashwini asks Sai to ignore them and goes to bring food for Sai, but Virat stops her. When Sai asks Usha to bring food from a restaurant, Virat tells that it's his money and he will decide what to do with it. The episode ends with Sai returning the money to Virat and announcing that she will not have food for the next two days, as her scholarship will be granted soon.

