'Barrister Babu' 26 Feb Written Update: Anirudh And Bondita Say Goodbye To The Lavish Life

In the last episode of Barrister Babu, Anirudh and Bondita get ready to leave the house as Sampoorna continues to taunt the couple. Sampoorna's husband Binoy sides with her as she is the 'bahu of the family'. In an attempt to prove to the family that he can earn well and live off on his own, Anirudh decides to leave the house with Bondita.

Barrister Babu 26 February 2021 full episode

In the episode of Barrister Babu on 26 February 2021, the couple, Anirudh and Bondita bid goodbye to the family. Batuk cries as he expresses that he wants to leave with Anirudh and Bondita. Anirudh stops him and tells him that he has to complete his education and take care of his dada and Kaka. Bondita also comforts Batuk and tells Bihari and Koyal to take care of everyone.

Sampoorna enters the scene and taunts the young couple. She looks towards Bondita and tells them that she knows that Bondita who is laden in gold will sell off her jewellery so that the two live a comfortable life. Anirudh signals to Bondita who takes off her jewellery and hands it over to Sampoorna.

Bihari asks Trilochan to stop the two when Trilochan explains that the new journey would make Bondita and Anirudh come closer to each other as a couple. Anirudh and Bondita then go to the village where they are welcomed by the villagers. Anirudh tells them to treat them as equals in the village.

The young couple witnesses a fight between two ladies over their husband. Anirudh stops the two and announces his verdict. He says if the married man wedded another lady, then the second marriage is wrong.

Anirudh and Bondita are then welcomed by a couple at their home. Anirudh promises the couple he would start paying rent as soon as he finds a job. As love blossoms between the two, Anirudh helps Bondita in cleaning the room explaining to her that the responsibilities of a man and a woman are the same. The two also feed each other as they share a plate. As the sun starts to set, Bondita arranges their bedding so they could sleep together as a married couple.

Anirudh refuses to sleep next to Bondita and tells her that he would sleep outside. When Bondita questions Anirudh, he explains that he reads at night and would not want to disturb her. When he goes outside, Anirudh wonders how he would explain to Bondita that these customs in society are wrong.

