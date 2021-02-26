'Barrister Babu' 25 February 2021: Anirudh Decides To Leave, Bondita Supports Him

The latest episode of Barrister Babu, which aired on February 25, starts with Anirudh asking Trilochan to punish Sampoorna for the evil deeds she planted. In addition, Bondita also agrees with Anirudh and breaks all the ties with Sampoorna. Amid the chaos, Binoy stands strong for Sampoorna. Binoy explains that he has regarded her as his wife and this family’s bahu, so, she will not go anywhere. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Barrister Babu's February 25, 2021 episode.

Barrister Babu 25 February 2021 written update

Sampoorna fires back at Anirudh

While Anirudh expresses his disappointment with Binoy's decision, Sampoorna comes up with a plan to toss the situation. She starts taunting Anirudh for not earning money and living a luxurious life on his father's money. She also calls him greedy.

READ | 'Barrister Babu' February 24, 2021 Written Update: 'Anidita' Decode Sampoorna's Evil Plan

Trilochan and Bondita come in Anirudh's support

Trilochan interrupts and says that everything belongs to Anirudh as he is the son of the family. Later, Bondita also comes forward to rescue Anirudh. She highlights the good traits of Anirudh. However, Sampoorna gives a befitting reply to Bondita on this.

Sampoorna hurts Anirudh's self-respect

Sampoorna taunts Bondita that her school fees were also paid with Binoy's money. And, the social work Anirudh does is done from Trilochan and Binoy's money. Trilochan tries to diffuse the situation, but in vain, as Sampoorna keeps targeting Anirudh. She suggests to Anirudh that if he feels so proud of himself, he should go out and earn money to fulfill his duties as a husband. Agitated Trilochan scolds Sampoorna.

READ | 'Barrister Babu' 23 February 2021 Written Update: Anirudh Lashes Out At Trilochan

Anirudh decides to prove himself

Anirudh interrupts Trilochan and says that whatever Sampoorna said is right. He further adds that to prove himself he, along with Bondita, will leave the home. Sumati, Bihari and Koyal request Anirudh to take his words back, but in vain.

As the episode progresses further, Anirudh says that Bondita and her expenses are his responsibility. He promises that he will soon return with pride. Bondita agrees with Anirudh's decision. Sumati consoles Bondita. As the episode comes to its end, Bondita and Anirudh leave while Bihari and Trilochan cry.

READ | Barrister Babu 22 February 2021 Written Update; Bondita And Anirudh Slap Thakur

READ | 'Barrister Babu' February 19, 2021: Anirudh Completely Loses His Consciousness

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.