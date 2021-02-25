'Barrister Babu' February 24, 2021 Written Update: 'Anidita' Decode Sampoorna's Evil Plan

The latest episode of Barrister Babu, which aired on February 24, starts with Anirudh asking Sumati about her accident and who did it. While crying, Sumati points a finger at Binoy and reveals that she met with an accident with Binoy's car, which shocks everyone. While Anirudh expresses his disappointment, Bondita bombards questions on him. Meanwhile, Sampoorna comes to rescue Binoy. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Barrister Babu's February 24, 2021 episode.

Bondita catches Sampoorna's lies

As Sampoorna tasks the whole blame, she tries to establish that she hid the truth for the betterment of the family. She further adds that they kept Sumati in a safe place and thought of waiting till Sumati recovers. However, Bondita continues cross-questioning her. As per Sumati's story, Bondita finds out that Sampoorna kept Sumati at Saurabh's place.

On the other side, Sampoorna keeps denying the allegations. Bondita recalls how Sampoorna stopped her from meeting Sumati and speculates that even she didn't let her letters reach Sumati. Anirudh connects the dots and reveals that Sampoorna misguided Bondita about menstruation. He lashes out at Sampoorna, while the latter stays silent. He also adds that Sampoorna created an illusion for Bondita to keep her away from the family.

Anirudha decodes Binoy and Sampoorna's wedding day

As the episode progresses further, Sumati narrates the whole story of her rescue when she was buried alive. Anirudh investigates further and learns that the accident happened on the same day when Binoy married Sampoorna. He decodes the series of events and says that Sampoorna took advantage of Binoy's fear and manipulated him to marry. Meanwhile, Binoy nods. Anirudh states that Sampoorna planned everything to come inside this home and rule the family.

Anirudh forgives Trilochan

After knowing Sampoorna's truth, Anirudh apologises to Trilochan for misunderstanding Sampoorna. Meanwhile, Bondita lashes out at Sampoorna for her wrong deeds. She later asks Anirudh to get justice for Sumati. As the episode comes to its end, Anirudh asks Trilochan to give a punishment to Sampoorna for her evil deeds.

