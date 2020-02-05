'Barrister Babu': Everything You Need To Know About This New Show On Colors TV

Colors TV is known for experimenting with its shows and producing some quality content for its viewers. Over the years, the channel has managed to produce several shows which have gone on to garner several accolades and have also become some of the longest-running shows on television. The channel is back at it again with yet another series titled Barrister Babu.

Barrister Babu star cast and all you need to know

Also Read | Yeh Hai Chahatein: Here Are The Show Details About The Latest Ekta Kapoor Show

Barrister Babu is a show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions and the makers of the show are famous for their previous shows like Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and Punar Vivah. The story of their upcoming series does not primarily revolve around child marriage but is about a young girl who is forced to marry at a young age, and later embarks on a journey to become a barrister. The makers of the show have revealed the first promo image.

Also Read | 'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates February 3, 2020: Shiv Gets A Threat

The film cast will include Pravisht Sharma, Arina Dey, Barsha Chhaterjee, Dev Aditya, and Pallavi Mukherjee. Actor Pravisht Mishra is best known for his roles in Suryaputra Karn, Mahabharat and was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum on Star Plus. In this series, he will be seen playing the male lead. His character gets married to the young protagonist and later aids her to get a proper and formal education. Arina Dey, who was seen in Star Bharat’s Musakaan, will portray the female lead’s mother.

Also Read | 'The Kapil Sharma Show': Krushna Abhishek Wants To Quit And Become Taimur's Nanny

According to a news portal, actor Dev Aditya who has been a part of DD National’s Dulha Banuga Shaadi Karunga will be playing a pivotal character in this upcoming show. Dev will be paired opposite Pallavi Mukherjee’s character. Chandan Anand, who has been a part of shows like Bhaage Re Mann, Jhansi Ki Rani, and web series Rangbaaz, will be playing the negative lead on the show. He will portray the role of a female child artist’s father.

Also Read | 'Manmohini' Fame Reyhnaa Pandit Raises The Heat With Bold Looks, See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.