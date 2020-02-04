'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates February 3, 2020: Shiv Gets A Threat

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is a Hindi TV serial that airs daily on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm. The serial is about the life of Pari and Yogi. Pari falls in love with a young man with speech and hearing impairment, named Yogi, who thinks Pari is just like him. Read on to know about the written update of the latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein for February 03, 2020.

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein written updates for February 03, 2020

The latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein began with Vivek and Yogi asking Pari as to why did she agree on getting married. Yogi signaled Pari to not listen to her mother's evil demands. Pari agreed for the marriage because of her mother's insult and society and everyone asked her to think otherwise. On the other side, after Pari's mother insulting all of them, they all wanted her to go away as soon as possible.

Daadi is very worried about Pari's future and wonders how she tolerated her mother. Everyone gathers around Pari asking her not to take a hasty decision on her marriage. She thought of her mother's insult and was upset. Pari finally decides to get married as everyone wants that and asks Yogi to find her a boy who is not like him. Pari's mother walks in with more drama and all get upset on her and wish for her to leave while she was only concerned for Pari's marriage.

Seema and Shiv get the news of Pari's mother in town for her marriage. Pradeep calls on Seema's phone and Shiv got angry. Pradeep told him that Seema was his ex-Samdhan and informs that Roshan has left India and Shiv cannot get him arrested. Pradeep tries to scare Shiv by speaking of him going to Gunjan. Shiv tried to control the situation and asked him not to do anything to his family members. Pradeep laughed and disconnected the call and thought of finally torturing Shiv's family only to see him cry. What will happen next? Stay tuned to find out more details and updates on Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.

