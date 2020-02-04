'The Kapil Sharma Show': Krushna Abhishek Wants To Quit And Become Taimur's Nanny

The Kapil Sharma Show is evidently one of the most popular television shows in India. The show's cast consists of a talented lot of comedians like Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and Pooja Banerjee who entertain the audience members with their quirky jokes. Krushna Abhishek is a pivotal part of The Kapil Sharma Show who has evidently left the audience members entertained with his wisecrack humour, but reports are now suggesting that Krushna wishes to quit The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna Abhishek wishes to quit The Kapil Sharma Show

During a special episode on The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek joked that he would love to quit the show. The actor-comedian was conversing with Saif Ali Khan who appeared on the show to promote his film Jawaani Jaaneman. Krushna Abhishek asked Saif Ali Khan jokingly if he can become Taimur Ali Khan's nanny. Saif Ali Khan along with Kubra Sait, Alaya F, Chunky Panday, Tabu and Farida Jalal appeared in the special episode.

Krushna also joked about how Taimur's nanny is also under the public eye just as Taimur. People are often curious to know how much she earns. Krushna Abhishek pointed out that rumours suggest Taimur's nanny earns up to 2 lakhs which is why he would love to become Taimur's nanny.

Image courtesy - Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma Instagram

