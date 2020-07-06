'Khatron Ke Khiladi''10 Written Update: Contestants Fight For 'Ticket To Finale'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is been recently aired on television with new episodes post-lockdown. In the latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, the race to win the ‘Ticket to Finale’ begins with the first stunt performed by Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande. In this stunt, the contestants are hanged upside down on a truck and they are asked to collect flags on the way as the truck moves around.

Dharmesh Yelande goes first and completes the stunt by collecting 7 flags in total. Karan Patel goes second and wins the task by collecting 10 flags. Rohit Shetty then takes the contestants to next task location, where he explains the partner stunt. Balraj Syal and Shivin Narang are partners and Tejasswi Prakash and Karishma Tanna team-up.

It is a partner stunt where both the contestants will be locked inside a container and they will have to open 11 knots and later they will have to pull the lever to unlock themselves. But the twist is that when the stunt starts, a mixture of fish guts (waste) will continuously flow on them.

Karishma Tanna and Tejasswi Prakash take less time to finish the stunt as compared to Balraj and Shivin. Therefore, the duo win the task. The final task of the Ticket to Finale takes place between Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna and Tejaswwi Prakash. The one who wins the stunt will be the first one who will compete for the Ticket to Finale.

They get a deadly and dynamic stunt to do on a truck. The contestants have to hang below a truck and will have to connect the cables that are hung at the sides of the truck. As they will connect the wire, there will be a blast. Karan Patel is the first one to do the stunt and completes it well.

Karishma Tanna goes second and struggles to complete the task because of her height. The actor was often asked to keep her head and legs up to avoid injuries. Tejasswi Prakash goes last and performs the stunt brilliantly. Rohit Shetty announces the result and Tejasswi Prakash becomes the first contender who will compete for Ticket to Finale.

