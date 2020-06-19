'Ramayan' Marathi Written Update June 18: Rama Tied The Knot With Sita

Ramayan has been garnering widespread critical acclaim and popularity among viewers with its rerun. The show is now being shown in Marathi on Star Pravah at 9 pm every night. Here is the written update of the latest episode of Ramayan.

Ramayan written update June 18

In the last episode, Rama broke the divine bow, and while he is performing the act Sita prayed to the Lord for a better future. Rama broke the bow and everyone in the assembly hall shattered. Rama broke the bow in two and the whole assembly got shocked and King Janak and Rishi were happy with the whole scenario. Sita's mother asked Sita to garland Rama.

Sita is accompanied by her helpers and friends and she carried a garland to Rama. Sita garlanded Rama and bowed to Rama. During this happy incident, Parshuram arrived at the assembly hall and the Kings who came at the Swayamvar started talking about how angry Lord Parshuram is and they started wondering if Lord Parshurama is going to destroy the warriors again at the assembly. Yet another King said that Lord Parshuram has promised Lord Indra that he would never raise arms against any warriors and said that they should bow to him else he would get angry.

Chitrasen, son of Ugrasen bows to Lord Parshuram and later Budhsen and Somdutt, son of King Devdatt also tried bowing down at Lord Parshurama's feet. However, Lord Parshurama declined all of it with anger. King Janak, son of Harshloma headed to Lord Parshurama and put forth his wish of bowing to Parshurama. Parshuaram gave him blessings and introduced Sita to him and Parshurama blessed her. Rishi along with Lakshman also sought his blessings. Followed by that, Rama and Sita go to Lord Parshurama and sought their blessings and Parshurama said that Rama did not introduce himself. Rama replied that Parshurama is the Lord and Gods can recognise their devotees.

King Janak introduced them and Parashurama said that they should not try to please him with sweet words. He said he arrived because he heard the sound of breaking the bow and questioned who has the right to break the bow. Rama said that only a devoted servant of Lord Shiva can carry out such an act. Parshurama warned that anyone who broke the bow should come forth and accept else everyone would die. Lakshman questioned that what is the point of getting angry for breaking the bow. Parshurama started explaining the worth of the divine bow by saying that the bow is revered by the entire universe and revealed that Shiva destroyed demon Tripurari with the bow. Lakshman said, for a warrior, a bow is a bow and has no difference and revealed that Rama broke the bow.

Lakshman and Lord Parushama started debating and showing their strengths in the entire universe. King Janak tried to bring Parshurama down. Rama came forward and asked Parshuraman to punish or do whatever that will make him cool down his anger. Parshurama said that he would kill him unarmed. Rama explained to him about his spirituality and his beliefs and said that even if he is destroyed it will be Rama's victory. Parshurama saw Lord Vishnu's avatar and he felt pleased. Parshurama lent him a bow and said that the bow held significance and asked to draw the bow so that his doubts will be destroyed.

Rama questioned as to which power of Parshurama should he destroy; the power to traverse the entire globe or the virtue that he has gained through austere penance. He explained his perspective on why he should not destroy his powers but destroy his religious merit and that would destroy his pride and ego and asked Rama to draw the arrow towards the east. Lord Parshurama praised Rama and explained how worthy Rama is and left the place. Rama took blessings of King Janak. Rishi asked to follow the customs as per their family and asked to send milk to Ayodhya and invite Dashratah to the Janak Kingdom.

