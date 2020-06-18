Ramayan Written Update June 17: Rama Breaks The Divine Bow

Ramayan, one of the most-watched TV shows across the world has gathered humongous appreciation from the viewers. The tv show is now being telecasted on various channels and in several languages. The show now is being aired on Star Pravah at 9 pm every night in Marathi version. Here is the written update of the latest episode of Ramayan:

Ramayan written update June 17

The episode started with Sita getting ready for the day with the help of her friends and on the other hand, Rama is also getting ready for the day and Lakshman questions what he is thinking about. Rama said nothing and Lakshman shared that he saw a dream and the dream showed that Rama is the victor of the Swayamvar that will be held. He described the entire dream of how Rama won the Swayamvar and how his victory put down all the other kings that had arrived at the assembly. Lakshman said he knows Rama will win the war. Rama said that one should not be emotional while giving a test and one should focus on their actions. Rishi arrived and asked them to attend Sita's Swayamvar with him and Rishi said to observe who wins the challenge.

The screen shifts to the assembly hall where the event is started by welcoming the King with great honour. Kings from various kingdoms and states attend the assembly and each one starts bragging about their strength and how easy the test is. Then, Rama, Lakshman, and Rishi arrive at the hall and they take the place. The Kings start calling them out by pointing out as to why they are called at the assembly hall and they feel that the wedding has already been fixed and that they are called for nothing. They started discussing and start making fun of Rama and Lakshman.

King Janak starts the test by welcoming everyone. Rishi said that Sita should be called at the assembly and Sita is welcomed at the assembly with great pomp and show. Some people start the test by chanting hymns that praise the king and the test starts. Sita along with her friends sits watching the whole event. One by one, kings of every state arrive and try to pick up the divine bow and none of them is even able to pick up the bow. Each king makes fun of each other while picking up the bow and try their best.

Later, the three kings try to pick up the bow and they still do not succeed. King Janak said to stop the game and he expressed his disappointment that no one is able to pick the bow. He said that if he breaks the rule that would be considered disrespectful and if he keeps the vow he would never be able to marry his daughter. Lakshman stood up and said that in the presence of Rama, he cannot say that all are failures at the assembly. Rama and Rishi asked Lakshman to cool down. King Janak asked for forgiveness as he did not mean to insult anyone's strength.

Rama stood up and heads towards the bow and as he gets towards the bow all the Kings started making fun of Rama. Sita's mother also gets concerned as to how he will pick the bow. Rama picked the bow with great ease and broke the bow and the episode ended.

