Barun Sobti 'finally' Joins Instagram, Sayana Irani Says 'last One For Everything'

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Barun Sobti has joined Instagram and fans of the actor could not be happier about it. Apparently, the actor kept away from social media as he liked to keep his personal life private and he addressed the same in his first post as well. However, his friends including Sanaya Irani shared a light-hearted note about him joining Instagram so late as she welcomed him on the platform.

Barun Sobti joins Instagram

Barun Sobti has gained over 60 thousand followers within a day of joining. The actor uploaded a picture of himself where he seemed immersed in deep thought. He captioned the picture as “Change is the only Constant. It's Happening! Time to make the Magic Happen Hello Insta Fam". Check out the post below.

Barun further posted a video of himself where he was seen getting ready. He is heard saying in the video that a person cannot be fully understood, change is the only constant. The actor further states that here he is, evolving, implying that his joining Instagram is a change that he has adapted to evolve. Check out the posts on Barun Sobti's Instagram below.

Barun Sobti's Instagram

Sanaya Irani welcomes Barun Sobti

Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti had shared the screen in the tv serial, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. The actor posted a picture with Barun and several of her friends welcoming him on Instagram. However, she captioned the picture as, “Always the last one for everything. Welcome to the gram my friend”. Check out the picture Sanaya Irani shared below.

Mohit Sehgal welcomes Barun

Mohit Sehgal too shared a quirky picture with Barun where the two are seen having a party. The actor captioned the post as, “Can’t believe barnee (sic) finally u r here (sic). Welcome to Instagram family”. Check out the post below.

Apart from these, a number of netizens flooded the posts of Barun on his social media profile and expressed how thrilled they are to have him on Instagram. Several netizens sent him love and warm regards. Many others could not believe that the actor has finally joined the social media platform. Check out some of the comments by the netizens below.

