Bigg Boss 13: Will Vikas Gupta’s Cheating Tactics Affect Sidharth Shukla's Finale Dreams?

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13 will showcase contestants’ family members participating in the captaincy task. The purpose of which is to decide and choose the captain of the Bigg Boss house who will also win a spot in the finale. Vikas Gupta who is a connection to Sidharth Shukla, plans and strategises on assigning their roles to the respective participants. Therefore, he gets together with the guests and talks about how the captaincy task will materialize.

Later on, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaaz strikes a conversation with Arti Singh, Kashmera Shah and his sister. He tells them that Vikas is not trustworthy and was talking about planning to flip in between the game or task. On the other side, Vikas explains the rules of the game and tells the participants what should they do during the task.

Sidharth is ready to step out of the captaincy race

However, things soon turn ugly during the task when Kashmera Shah gets into a verbal spat with Vikas and accuses him of meddling into her game. In the upcoming episode, Vikas will indulge in cheating in the task by stealing the opposite team's money which will infuriate all the other contestants. Sidharth can be seen telling Bigg Boss that he is ready to step out of the captaincy race if Vikas has indeed cheated. It will be interesting to see if this act of Vikas will make Sidharth pay a heavy price at this crucial point of the game.

Shehbaaz and Paras will get into an ugly fight

The contestant who will become the captain of the house after this task will also be one of the finalists of the show. As a result, if Sidharth is ousted out of the captaincy race due to Vikas, he will lose a golden opportunity. Talking about the task, it will also see an ugly fight between Shehbaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. Shehbaaz will pass a statement for Paras dragging Mahira into it which will not go down well with him.

