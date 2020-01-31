Bigg Boss 13 Winner Predictions: Check Out What Fans Have To Say

Bigg Boss 13 is fast approaching its finale week. A number of people have been predicting how the show will end and who will take the trophy home. Most people can be seen supporting Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz.
Bigg Boss 13 will come to an end in mid-February. Viewers have had an opinion of the show and the contestants ever since its beginning. Most people online can be seen supporting Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. Contestant Rashami Desai also has a good fan following. Shehnaaz Gill is also being hailed for the entertainment that she provides the audience with. Have a look at few of the predictions here.
Who Will Be The Winner of @BiggBoss 13 .@imrealasim @sidharth_shukla @TheRashamiDesai #BiggBoss #BiggBoss13Winner— Gurbir Sandhu (@GurbirS41670283) January 15, 2020
Just few more days to go and hence now who do u all think deserves to win #BiggBoss13 #ColorsTV @PrinceK70479176 @RashmiDesai_FC @shehnaazshineFC @AsimRiazSquad #deserved #BiggBoss13Winner— Vandana Shukla (@vandugr8) January 15, 2020
#ShehnaazGillWinningHearts— Baghel Maan (@BaghelMaan1) January 3, 2020
The place she made in our hearts is weigh more bigger than #BiggBoss13Winner
So please stop defaming her#SanaMadeUsLaugh #ShehnaazGilll
Young, gentleman, ambitious, hard-working,honest, down-to-earth,true friend, brave son,fitness model#AsimRiazForTheWin #biggboss13winner#AsimRaiz #ViewersChoiceAsim— Shivani Chaudhary (@xyzshivani) January 4, 2020
Siddhartha shukla emerges as a real man...He depicts How a man should be...Proud of Him...#Realmansidharthshukla #IAmWithSidShukla #Biggboss13winner #realherosidshukla— Echo (@memeek17) December 7, 2019
#biggboss13winner Asim Riaz..Hoga 💯 percent..kyu ki wo deserve krta h ...simple h BAAT .. pic.twitter.com/WZfRk8WiHf— #Aaryan Tripathi (@AaryanTripathi9) January 27, 2020
Finally , you accepted tha #OurPrideSid is #BiggBoss13winner.— Vikashk (@ayushman_arnav) January 27, 2020
Der aaye ,durust aaye. 👌
Read Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Reacts To Girlfriend Rashami Desai's 'not My Type' Comment
Also read Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Blames Shehnaaz Gill For Her Break-up, Reveals Reasons
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, the connections that came in for the contestants can be seen having an argument. Kashmira Shah and Vikas Gupta got into a heated argument over a task. Vikas Gupta also used an unnecessary tactic which upset the other connections who had come in. Have a look at the promo video here.
Read Bigg Boss 13: Did Someone Influence Himanshi Khurana To Refuse Asim Riaz’s Proposal?\
Also read Bigg Boss 13 Written Update January 30 | Vikas, Sid & Others Breakdown During Task
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.