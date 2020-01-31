Union Budget
Bigg Boss 13 Winner Predictions: Check Out What Fans Have To Say

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 winner predictions put up together for you. Here is a look at who the fans think is going to be the one to take the trophy home. Details inside.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13 winner

Bigg Boss 13 is fast approaching its finale week. A number of people have been predicting how the show will end and who will take the trophy home. Most people can be seen supporting Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz.

Bigg Boss 13 winner predictions

Bigg Boss 13 will come to an end in mid-February. Viewers have had an opinion of the show and the contestants ever since its beginning. Most people online can be seen supporting Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. Contestant Rashami Desai also has a good fan following. Shehnaaz Gill is also being hailed for the entertainment that she provides the audience with. Have a look at few of the predictions here.

Drama amongst the connections

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, the connections that came in for the contestants can be seen having an argument. Kashmira Shah and Vikas Gupta got into a heated argument over a task. Vikas Gupta also used an unnecessary tactic which upset the other connections who had come in. Have a look at the promo video here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz Instagram

Published:
